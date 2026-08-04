Torrevieja Plans €75,000 Arctic Christmas Light Show





Torrevieja City Council has launched a tender worth almost €75,000 for an immersive Arctic-themed light show at the Parque de las Naciones during Christmas 2026–2027.

The outdoor attraction will recreate a frozen winter landscape with illuminated animal figures, a starry sky, the Northern Lights and atmospheric sound. It is intended to form part of the municipality’s Christmas cultural programme and strengthen tourism during the quieter winter season.

The planned route will feature at least 39 illuminated figures, including adult bears and cubs, Arctic wolves, foxes, seals, reindeer, puffins, a walrus, penguins and penguin chicks. Warm garlands suspended among the park’s vegetation will simulate a clear, star-filled sky, while programmable spotlights installed in the trees will reproduce the changing colours of the aurora borealis.

The attraction is expected to run from December 4, 2026, coinciding with Torrevieja’s patron saint celebrations, until January 6, 2027.

The €74,950 budget includes VAT, with €24,390 allocated specifically to decorative figures. The eight adult bears will cost a combined €6,400, while eight adult penguins are budgeted at €5,200.

The initiative was originally planned for last Christmas but could not proceed because the council ran out of time to complete the contracting process.

This latest expenditure comes in addition to approximately €344,000 already earmarked for Christmas and patron saint festival lighting. Unlike previous displays concentrated around Plaza de la Constitución and neighbouring streets, the Parque de las Naciones attraction would extend the festive programme to another part of the town.