Arrest made After Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Santiago de la Ribera Violent Bag Snatch





The Guardia Civil has arrested a serial offender accused of violently robbing an 81-year-old woman and leaving her seriously injured on a street in Santiago de la Ribera.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Timamehis 26, launched following the attack on July 5 at the busy Paseo del Atalayón in Santiago de la Ribera, within the municipality of San Javier.

The victim had left her home at around 9pm for her usual evening walk when she was approached by a young man. The attacker allegedly grabbed her handbag with such force that she was knocked to the ground before he fled on foot.

The handbag contained only the woman’s keys and an inhaler.

Several people who witnessed the aftermath immediately went to help the injured woman. She was initially taken by ambulance to Los Arcos del Mar Menor Hospital before being transferred to Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia.

She was admitted in a serious condition after suffering a traumatic brain injury as well as injuries to her eyes, jaw and face.

Guardia Civil judicial police specialists took charge of the investigation, gathering evidence from the scene and identifying several nearby security cameras.

Recordings from the cameras proved crucial. Investigators were able to follow the suspect’s movements before and after the robbery, examine his physical appearance and eventually establish his identity.

According to the Guardia Civil, the suspect is an experienced offender with an extensive criminal record that includes allegations of assault, resisting and disobeying police officers and drug trafficking.

After several weeks of searching, officers located him on Saturday, August 1, following an unrelated incident outside a well-known restaurant in Lo Pagán, San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Guardia Civil had been called to the area following reports of a person behaving violently. When officers arrived, they established that the individual matched the suspect wanted in connection with the Santiago de la Ribera robbery.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The investigation highlights the importance of security-camera footage in reconstructing the attack and identifying the alleged offender.