



SC Torrevieja CF are continuing their preparations for the 2026/27 season following the publication of the new league fixtures earlier this week.

The campaign will begin on the weekend of September 5 and 6 with a challenging trip to Alicante to face Hércules CF B. Torrevieja’s first home league match will take place the following weekend, when UD Vall de Uxó visit the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

All SC Torrevieja home league fixtures will be played on Sundays, kicking off at 11.30am.

Before the competitive action begins, the club has arranged several testing pre-season friendlies. The first is away to Kelme on Sunday evening. That is followed by a trip to Almoradí on Tuesday evening, with kick-off at 6pm.

Thereafter there are two home fixtures against opposition from the Murcia region. Torrevieja welcome Santa Cruz to the Nelson Mandela Stadium on August 14 at 7pm, before facing UCAM Murcia B on August 18 at 8pm.

The UCAM fixture will also serve as this year’s Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja, providing supporters with an opportunity to see the developing squad in action ahead of the new league campaign. All pre-season arrangements remain subject to change, with supporters advised to follow the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest updates.

Season-ticket sales have made an encouraging start, with 194 already sold. The club has thanked everyone who has renewed or joined the “Torry Army” ahead of what promises to be another exciting season.

Season tickets are available for €45 and can be purchased remotely by supporters unable to visit the club office.

Existing season-ticket holders wishing to renew should send the club a direct message through social media or email torryarmyfootball@gmail.com to receive payment details.

New applicants should provide their full name, NIE number, date of birth, email address, mobile number and Spanish address. Once the information has been received, the club will supply the necessary payment instructions.

With preparations gathering pace, a demanding programme of friendlies ahead and strong early backing from supporters, anticipation is steadily building for SC Torrevieja’s return to competitive action.