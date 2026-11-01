



Residents in Torrevieja experienced a brief seismic scare on Sunday afternoon when a minor earthquake struck the municipality, although authorities reported no injuries or damage to property.

The tremor was recorded at approximately 2.40pm, with its epicentre located northeast of Torrevieja, in the coastal cove area.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN), which reported the incident to the Emergency Coordination Centre, the earthquake registered a magnitude of just 1.1 and occurred at a depth of approximately six kilometres.

Despite its relatively low magnitude, the seismic movement was reportedly felt by a number of residents, briefly causing concern in parts of the city.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, structural damage or disruption to local services.

Torrevieja lies within a seismically active area of southeastern Spain, where minor earthquakes are relatively common due to geological activity associated with the region’s fault systems.

Most tremors are too weak to cause damage and frequently pass unnoticed, although occasional shallow earthquakes can be detected by residents living close to their epicentres.

Sunday’s incident serves as another reminder of the area’s seismic activity, but with no reported consequences, the brief tremor proved to be little more than a momentary surprise for local residents.