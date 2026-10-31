



Orihuela City Council has transplanted nearly 100 palm trees into the municipality’s historic Palm Grove in an effort to replace lost specimens, restore gaps in the landscape and safeguard one of the city’s most important natural and cultural landmarks.

The operation, carried out by the Department of the Environment under Councillor Noelia Grao, forms part of an ongoing programme to preserve and regenerate the Palmeral Histórico, a distinctive landscape closely associated with Orihuela’s history and identity.

The new palms have been sourced from the municipal nursery and planted in areas where existing trees have been lost, helping to restore the grove’s traditional appearance and maintain its characteristic vegetation.

Council officials say the work is essential to ensuring the long-term survival of the Palm Grove, particularly as older trees gradually disappear through natural ageing and other causes.

By introducing younger specimens, the municipality aims to establish a new generation of palms capable of replacing mature trees over time, preventing the gradual deterioration of the historic landscape.

Using trees grown in the municipal nursery also allows the council to make efficient use of its existing resources while selecting specimens suited to the grove’s environmental and heritage requirements.

The Historic Palm Grove is regarded as an important part of Orihuela’s natural, historical and landscape heritage. Its preservation requires regular maintenance, monitoring of tree health and the replacement of specimens that are lost.

According to the Environment Department, maintaining the grove is not simply a matter of planting new trees. It also involves protecting the traditional structure and character of an area that has helped shape the municipality’s identity for generations.

The latest transplanting operation is intended to ensure that gaps left by missing trees do not permanently alter the landscape, while gradually renewing the grove without compromising its historical appearance.

The council says the planting programme forms part of its continuing commitment to protecting Orihuela’s natural heritage and ensuring that future generations can enjoy one of the municipality’s most distinctive and historically significant green spaces.