Torrevieja Habaneras Contest Reaches Halfway Point with Choirs from Three Continents





Torrevieja’s 72nd International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Contest has reached its halfway stage, with four choirs from three continents taking part in Wednesday evening’s competition.

The performances at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre brought the contest and the wider festival to their midpoint, as the city continued celebrating the music that has made its name known around the world.

The Chamber Choir Portland Phoenix from the United States opened the evening, followed by the Chamber Choir of the Universidad de las Américas Puebla in Mexico.

They were joined by the Mixed Choir Viva from Brežice, Slovenia, and the Administratio Choir from Malang, Indonesia.

Each choir performed this year’s compulsory work, Habanera de sal, written by Belén Puente and composed by Antoni Mas.

The judging panel—Cristóbal Soler, Ruth Revert, Antoni Mas and Selena Cancino—continued assessing the performances in an edition that organisers say is living up to the expectations established during the selection process.

Contest presenter José Manuel Zapata said he was delighted to host an event he had known since childhood through Spanish Television broadcasts.

Zapata praised the detailed organisation carried out by the contest’s governing board and highlighted the enthusiasm demonstrated by staff and everyone involved in delivering the event.

Belén Puente also spoke about the emotion she and Antoni Mas have experienced while listening to the competing choirs interpret their work.

She said they were particularly looking forward to the closing gala, when all the participating choirs will perform Habanera de sal together.

The third competitive evening will take place at the Municipal Theatre on Thursday, featuring three Latin American choirs and one European ensemble.

The Chamber Choir of Mérida from Venezuela will perform alongside Ukraine’s State Capella Choir Trembita, based in Lviv.

They will be joined by the Sinfonía por el Perú Youth Choir from Lima and the Chamber Choir of the Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires in Argentina.