Three Arrested over Bicycle and E-Scooter Theft Spree in Lo Pagán





The Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal group suspected of stealing bicycles and electric scooters in San Pedro del Pinatar, solving more than a dozen offences so far.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft following Operation Pedalier, launched in April after officers recorded a sharp rise in the disappearance of two-wheeled vehicles across the coastal municipality.

Investigators said the gang mainly targeted medium and high-end bicycles, electric bikes and e-scooters, some worth thousands of euros. Most of the thefts were concentrated in a specific area of Lo Pagán and followed a similar pattern.

According to the Guardia Civil, the suspects worked together and divided responsibilities between them. While some members kept watch, others used specialist cutting equipment, including industrial bolt cutters, to break through locks, chains and other security devices.

The thefts were allegedly carried out quickly to reduce the risk of detection. In some cases, the suspects are said to have climbed over perimeter fences before passing the stolen vehicles to another member of the group.

Despite allegedly covering their faces with clothing during the offences, investigators identified all three suspects with the help of evidence gathered during the operation and information provided by members of the public.

Two stolen electric bicycles were recovered from a garage linked to the suspects. During a separate preventive patrol, Guardia Civil officers also seized two electric scooters being carried by the three people under investigation.

All four recovered vehicles have since been returned to their owners after being placed at the disposal of the court. One of the electric bicycles alone was valued at €7,000.

The three suspects have now been arrested on suspicion of theft. Investigators have linked them to more than a dozen offences, but Operation Pedalier remains open as officers believe they may have been involved in further thefts.