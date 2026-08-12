Torrevieja Awards Nearly €1 Million to Local Charities and Social Groups





Torrevieja City Council is to distribute €962,465 in advance subsidies among 16 local charities, non-profit organisations and social associations for projects carried out during 2026.

Individual grants range from €11,555 for the GAEX association to €90,000 each for five of the municipality’s largest social organisations.

The funding was approved following a revised proposal issued by the Technical Evaluation and Assessment Commission on August 4. An earlier decision, adopted on July 21, was declared invalid after a material error was discovered in the amount allocated to the cancer support association Afecáncer.

The grant programme originally had a budget of €800,000. However, the PP-led council approved two increases—first of €135,204 and then a further €27,260—to meet the value of the accepted applications.

This raised the available fund to exactly €962,465, the same amount as the proposed final distribution. Every successful organisation has been awarded the full sum it requested. In many public grant schemes, requested amounts are reduced when certain expenditure is considered ineligible, but the evaluation commission accepted all the applications in full.

The subsidy cannot exceed 80% of the total cost of any project. Each organisation must provide the remaining 20% from its own resources or through other public or private funding. Evidence of this additional financing must be included with the application and confirmed when the project accounts are submitted.

Five organisations will receive the maximum grant of €90,000: the Torrevieja Association of Relatives and Friends of Alzheimer’s Patients, ALPE, APANEE, ASIMEPP and the ADIEM Sentit Foundation.

APAEX will receive €82,000, while Esperanza y Vida has been awarded €76,400. Alimentos Solidarios Torrevieja will receive €60,000, Afecáncer €59,996 and AMFA €59,200.

Several recipients already benefit from substantial municipal assistance involving premises, facilities or land. ADIEM has received land and additional support for new facilities, while a new day centre is being promoted for the Alzheimer’s association, which already has municipal premises.

The money will be paid in advance following requests from the organisations, allowing them to finance their activities before submitting final accounts. However, this creates additional monitoring responsibilities for the council.

Recipients have until November 18, 2026, unless an extension is approved, to justify how the funding was spent. Organisations failing to meet the deadline will be given a final, non-extendable 15-day period. Failure to provide acceptable evidence could result in repayment demands and further liabilities.

Projects receiving €60,000 or more must also submit a report prepared by an auditor registered with Spain’s Official Register of Auditors. Organisations receiving smaller grants may voluntarily use the same procedure.

Eligible expenditure must relate directly to the project, be incurred during 2026 and be paid before the accounting deadline. It may include salaries, Social Security contributions, rent, utilities, insurance, transport, vehicle hire, cleaning, communications, advertising, professional services, food-bank supplies, medicines and consumable materials.

The council’s NGO and Volunteering department will carry out financial and technical checks before the municipal Comptroller’s Office issues its final audit assessment.