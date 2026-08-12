Walk for Life Raises Impressive €7,300 for Cancer Charity





Organisers of the June 2026 Walk for Life have announced that the event raised an impressive €7,300 for the AACC cancer charity through María and the Pink Ladies.

The total was announced later than usual because organisers had to wait for all the sponsorship money to be collected. Although some contributions were slower to arrive this year, the final result proved well worth the wait.

The sponsored walk took place on Sunday, 7 June, starting and finishing at the Emerald Isle in La Florida. The event attracted tremendous support from residents across Orihuela Costa, who turned out in force despite the hot and sunny weather.

The day included live entertainment, plenty of fun and a memorable performance by the Pipes and Drums of Torrevieja.

Organisers thanked the management and staff of the Emerald Isle for their hard work throughout the day. Special thanks also went to event patron Leroy Morales for his continued support.

The €7,300 raised will support the vital work of the AACC and María and the Pink Ladies in helping people affected by cancer and promoting early detection.

Organisers also thanked everyone who participated, donated or collected sponsorship money.

“The people of Orihuela Costa have once again shown their generosity and helped the Pink Ladies save lives,” they said. “We are all volunteers working hard to fight cancer, but we need the community’s continued support. Together, we can beat cancer.”