A FREE GUIDED TOUR OF CARAVACA DE LA CRUZ





Caravaca de la Cruz, around 75 kilometres west of Murcia, is one of Spain’s most fascinating historic destinations. Crowned by its hilltop castle and Basilica of the Vera Cruz, the city combines medieval fortifications, magnificent churches and centuries of religious tradition.

Visitors can explore its remarkable spiritual and military heritage during a free guided tour on Friday, August 21.

Entitled The Cross and the Sword, the tour explores the two forces that shaped Caravaca over several centuries: devotion to the Vera Cruz, or True Cross, and the city’s strategic position on the medieval frontier between Christian and Muslim territories.

The experience begins at 11am at the Basilica of the Vera Cruz, the impressive sanctuary standing within the walls of Caravaca’s hilltop castle. This unusual combination of church and fortress perfectly represents the theme of the tour, bringing together faith, military power and defensive architecture.

The two buildings are so closely connected that local people commonly refer to attending Mass “at the castle”.

During the guided walk, visitors will learn how Caravaca developed from an important frontier settlement into one of Christianity’s five recognised Holy Cities. The route includes the basilica and a selection of the city’s religious and military monuments, covering periods from the Middle Ages to the Baroque era.

At the centre of Caravaca’s religious identity is the Vera Cruz, believed by the faithful to contain a fragment of the cross upon which Jesus Christ was crucified.

According to tradition, the relic appeared in 1232, when the priest Ginés Pérez Chirinos was ordered by the Muslim ruler Abu-Zeit to celebrate Mass. After the priest realised that there was no cross on the altar, two angels are said to have appeared carrying the sacred fragment.

The relic transformed Caravaca into an important pilgrimage destination. The city is now regarded as one of Christianity’s five Holy Cities, alongside Rome, Jerusalem, Santiago de Compostela and Santo Toribio de Liébana.

Pope John Paul II granted Caravaca the privilege of celebrating a Holy Jubilee Year every seven years, beginning in 2003. The sanctuary was later given the title of minor basilica by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008.

Caravaca’s history, however, is not solely religious. Following the Christian incorporation of Murcia during the 13th century, the city stood close to the frontier with the Nasrid Kingdom of Granada.

Its location made it strategically important for around 250 years. The castle was strengthened, military-religious orders became influential and defensive structures were constructed to protect the surrounding territory.

The tour explains how this combination of religion and warfare influenced the architecture, traditions and development of Caravaca. From the elevated castle complex, participants can also enjoy sweeping views over the historic centre and the surrounding north-west Murcia countryside.

Visitors are encouraged to remain in Caravaca after the tour and explore its churches, convents, museums and traditional streets. The Museum of the Vera Cruz, situated beside the basilica, contains religious artworks, historic vestments and objects connected with the city’s celebrated relic.

The free tour begins at 11am at the Basilica of the Vera Cruz. It will be conducted in Spanish, although guides will be able to assist English-speaking visitors.

Advance online registration is necessary as places may be limited. Comfortable footwear and light clothing are recommended, as the route involves walking through the historic centre and up to the castle complex.

Further information is available from Caravaca Tourist Office on 968 702 424 or at turismo@caravacadelacruz.es.