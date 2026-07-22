



Choirs from Europe, Asia and the Americas take to the stage as organisers also unveil the official poster and dates for the 2027 edition

The competitive stage of Torrevieja’s 72nd International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Contest began on Tuesday, launching four consecutive evenings of performances at the Municipal Theatre.

Choirs representing three continents are competing in this year’s event, performing in Spanish and bringing Torrevieja’s most celebrated musical tradition to audiences around the world.

The evening also marked the beginning of the jury’s work. The panel is chaired by conductor Cristóbal Soler, with Ruth Revert serving as secretary and Antoni Mas and Selena Cancino as jury members. Pietro Ferrairo withdrew at the last minute because of an unforeseen family matter.

The first choir to compete was the Riga Technical University Mixed Choir Vivere from Latvia. It also became the first ensemble to perform this year’s compulsory composition, Habanera de sal, written by Belén Puente and Antoni Mas.

Each competing choir must perform the set piece, two additional habaneras and two polyphonic works of its own choosing.

The Latvian ensemble was followed by the Anchorus Polyphonic Choir from Ankara, Turkey; Sortilegio Vocal Ensamble from Valparaíso, Chile; and the Beijing Wuzi Riparian Choir from Beijing, China.

Their participation brought together choirs from Europe, Asia and the Americas—the three continents represented at this year’s contest.

Organisers look ahead to 2027

The opening night of competition also offered a first glimpse of next year’s event, with organisers unveiling the official poster for the 73rd International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Contest.

The 2027 competition will take place from July 18 to 24. Its promotional image recalls the former Mínguez pier, depicted from the distinctive terrace of Torrevieja Casino.

Among those attending Tuesday’s gala was the Valencian Government’s director general for tourism, Israel Martínez.

Accompanied by Torrevieja deputy mayor Rosario Martínez, he highlighted the contest’s importance in promoting the cultural and tourism appeal of Torrevieja and the wider Valencian Community.

Martínez also expressed the regional government’s willingness to strengthen the event’s promotion both nationally and internationally.

Four more choirs take the stage

The second competitive evening begins at 10pm on Wednesday, featuring another four international ensembles.

They are the Portland Phoenix Chamber Choir from the United States; the Chamber Choir of the University of the Americas Puebla from Mexico; the Viva Mixed Choir from Brežice, Slovenia; and the Administratio Choir from Malang, Indonesia.

As with every evening of the contest, the performances will also be broadcast live through the Habaneras Contest’s official YouTube channel.