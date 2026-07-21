Young Man Jailed Over Spate of Burglaries in Torrevieja Residential Areas





A 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being arrested by the Guardia Civil in connection with a series of burglaries targeting homes in residential areas of Torrevieja.

The suspect is accused of carrying out at least five break-ins in different parts of the municipality, mainly in housing developments and residential districts on the outskirts of the town. Following his arrest, he was brought before the duty court at Torrevieja Court of First Instance, where the judge ordered his provisional imprisonment.

The investigation was launched after officers detected an increase in this type of crime in several residential neighbourhoods. As enquiries progressed, investigators discovered that a number of the burglaries appeared to follow the same pattern.

According to the Guardia Civil, the suspect is believed to have watched the homes in advance and taken advantage of brief absences by the owners to break in. In one particularly disturbing case under investigation, he allegedly entered a property while the residents were still inside.

Analysis of the evidence gathered during the investigation enabled officers to identify the suspected burglar and link him to five separate break-ins. Once his whereabouts had been established, the Guardia Civil moved in and arrested him.

Officers later carried out a search of his home, where they recovered several items believed to have been stolen during the burglaries. They also seized tools allegedly used to gain entry to the properties, together with clothing that investigators believe was worn in an attempt to conceal his identity while committing the offences.

The detainee was then placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities. After reviewing the case, the judge ordered that he be held in custody while the investigation continues.

The case remains open and further enquiries are ongoing.