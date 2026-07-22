Has Cava Lost Its Sparkle?





Cava is Spain’s best-known sparkling wine, but has the name become a handicap for the country’s finest producers?

That controversial question is increasingly dividing winemakers and experts. Some argue that decades of high-volume production have damaged Cava’s reputation, making it difficult for premium, long-aged wines to compete for recognition alongside Champagne and other prestigious sparkling wines.

Cava is produced using the traditional method, with its secondary fermentation taking place in the bottle. Most comes from Catalonia’s Penedès region, although the designation also permits production in Rioja, Requena and several other areas of Spain.

This broad geographical spread is part of the problem, according to critics who believe the name is too generic. They argue that Spain’s finest sparkling wines should be identified more closely with their place of origin, grape varieties and ageing requirements.

A Name Damaged by Volume?

During a debate at the Taste Spain trade event in London, Bodega Artadi technical director Carlos López de la Calle argued that Spain may need to abandon the Cava name—at least for its most prestigious sparkling wines.

He said Cava had suffered reputational damage because of its association with large-scale, inexpensive production. In his view, Spain needs a new identity for premium sparkling wine, preferably one connected to a recognisable geographical area.

Master of Wine and Spanish wine specialist Sarah Jane Evans suggested that the Cava name could remain for younger wines aged for less than 18 months. More distinctive, longer-aged sparkling wines could then be marketed under names reflecting their individual regions, whether Catalonia, Rioja or Requena.

Such a system might allow entry-level Cava to retain its familiar international identity while giving premium producers a clearer way to distinguish their wines.

The Corpinnat Alternative

Several respected producers have already left the Cava denomination.

Among them are Recaredo and Gramona, which helped establish Corpinnat, a collective mark created for high-quality sparkling wines made in the heart of Penedès. Founded by six producers in 2015, the organisation has grown to include more than 20 wineries.

Corpinnat imposes stricter rules covering grape origin, organic cultivation, production methods and ageing. Its wines frequently make extensive use of indigenous varieties such as Xarel-lo, giving them a character markedly different from Champagne.

Some are released only after many years in the cellar, demonstrating that Spanish sparkling wine can possess considerable complexity and ageing potential.

However, Corpinnat faces its own marketing challenge. Unlike Champagne or Penedès, the name does not immediately identify a geographical location for consumers unfamiliar with Spanish wine.

Should Region Matter More?

Advocates of change believe Spain should develop sparkling-wine identities based on regions particularly suited to production.

Penedès is the most obvious candidate, given its history, climate and concentration of leading producers. Galicia could also have potential, while the naturally high acidity and relatively low alcohol levels associated with northern Spain’s Txakoli wines may offer another distinctive foundation for premium sparkling production.

A greater emphasis on regional identity could help consumers understand why one Spanish sparkling wine costs a few euros while another commands a substantially higher price.

Yet abandoning Cava would carry considerable risk. It is an internationally recognised name built over generations, and replacing it could create confusion while forcing producers to spend heavily establishing unfamiliar brands and classifications.

Reform or Reinvention?

The Cava regulatory authority has already introduced measures intended to improve quality and strengthen regional identity. Its Guarda Superior category covers longer-aged wines, while bottles released under this classification from 2025 must be made from organically grown grapes.

DO Cava president Javier Pagés has argued that the denomination’s future lies in quality, accessibility and building the value of the existing Cava brand.

The debate therefore comes down to whether Cava can successfully reinvent itself. Supporters believe tighter standards, longer ageing and clearer geographical labelling can restore its premium credentials. Critics contend that the name’s association with cheap, mass-produced fizz is now too firmly established.

Spain unquestionably produces sparkling wines capable of standing among the world’s finest. The unresolved question is whether those wines will gain greater recognition by strengthening the Cava name—or leaving it behind.