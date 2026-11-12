



The Guardia Civil is investigating a reported drone sighting shortly before a 39-year-old man was shot dead on the bar terrace at Playa Flamenca Sport Club.

The Guardia Civil is searching for a gunman who shot a man at close range at Playa Flamenca Sport Club in Orihuela Costa before fleeing on an electric scooter. Albanian news outlet Pamfleti identified the victim as Luka Beqiraj, a 39-year-old Albanian national who was convicted of drug trafficking in Italy in 2020.

Beqiraj was sitting with three other people on the club’s bar terrace when the gunman approached and opened fire, according to sources close to the investigation. The attacker was dressed in black and wore a helmet and scarf that left only his eyes visible.

Beqiraj tried to flee as the gunman continued firing. He was struck at least four times, including once in the head. Sources close to the case said the gunman fired as many as seven shots and escaped on the same e-scooter he had arrived on. The attack lasted less than three minutes, they said.

Investigators are examining whether anyone helped the gunman escape. They are also looking into a witness report that a drone was seen flying over the area shortly before the shooting. One line of inquiry is whether it was used to check if Beqiraj was at the club. Any connection between the drone and the attack remains unconfirmed.

The motive for the killing remains unclear although the circumstances raise suspicions of an organized assassination, as the perpetrator went to the victim’s location, shot him, and immediately left.

One of the hypotheses being examined is that of settling scores for previous conflicts, including possible disputes related to drug deals.

The sports and leisure complex, on the street that hosts Playa Flamenca’s Saturday market and close to a public school, operated at reduced capacity following the shooting. Beqiraj was originally from Vlora, on Albania’s south-west coast, and lived in Orihuela Costa with his wife and two children.

Convicted after joint Italian-Albanian investigation

According to Pamfleti, Beqiraj was among six people arrested in Vlora in 2019 as part of Operation Spring Flowers, a joint investigation by Albanian and Italian authorities. Police made a further 27 arrests in Italy. More than 100 officers took part, including members of the Carabinieri in Lecce and Italy’s Guardia di Finanza.

The operation targeted a network suspected of smuggling drugs, firearms and ammunition from Albania to Italy. Italian investigators estimated that the organisation had brought around ten tonnes of drugs into the country over several years, according to Pamfleti.

Cannabis accounted for most of the shipments. The drugs were carried by sea from Albania and initially stored in the Salento region of southern Italy before being distributed elsewhere in the country through networks linked to organised crime.

Pamfleti reported that an Italian court sentenced Beqiraj to four and a half years in prison and fined him €24,000 in 2020 for his role in the trafficking operation. The prison sentences imposed on members of the network totalled 136 years, the outlet said.

Spain, the bloody arena of Albanian gangs

Suspected drug debts and trafficking disputes have featured in several cases involving Albanian nationals since 2018.

The fatal shooting of Luka Beqiraj in Orihuela Costa is the latest of nine reported cases involving killings, disappearances and serious violence against Albanian nationals in Spain between 2018 and November 2026. Investigators have explored possible drug debts, failed deals and retaliation in several of the cases. The motive for Beqiraj’s killing remains unclear.

In August 2018, Tauland Malshi disappeared in the Granada area after getting into a vehicle with another person. He was never found. A possible debt linked to drug trafficking was among the lines of inquiry.

Later that year, 43-year-old Fatmir A. was shot dead in Reus, Catalonia. Investigators considered whether the killing was an act of retaliation for a murder a decade earlier.

In March 2019, Ded Dokaj was tortured and shot dead in Mazarrón, Murcia. Investigators looked at whether the killing stemmed from a dispute over a drug deal. In December 2020, Brendon Bregu was shot dead while having dinner with his partner at a restaurant in Alicante. A possible dispute linked to the drug trade was also examined in that case.

In April 2023, 29-year-old Endrit Sinaj was shot dead in Girona, days after being released on bail. Three months later, a 20-year-old Albanian man died following a knife fight in Teruel, in an area where investigators suspected cannabis was being grown.

In October 2024, an Albanian man was shot in the head and left outside a hospital in Catalonia. In September 2025, the body of Miklovan Danaj, from Shkodra in northern Albania, was found in Marbella after he had been missing for several months. A possible dispute over cocaine trafficking was among the theories examined in his case, and now the most recent case in Orihuela Costa, where 39-year-old Luka Beqiraj from Vlora was executed on the terrace of a bar.

From disappearances without a trace to murders in public places, this series of events shows that conflicts between individuals involved in Albanian criminal networks continue to produce victims in Spain. Debt, competition and drug deals remain recurring themes in these episodes, while authorities face the continuing challenge of fully unravelling them.

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