



Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has renewed its call for floating solar panels to be installed on La Pedrera reservoir, saying the project could cut energy costs at Torrevieja’s desalination plant and protect productive farmland in the Vega Baja.

The chamber first put forward the proposal in June. It reiterated its support on 10 November after University of Alicante researchers presented the idea at a conference in Torrevieja the previous day. The researchers estimated that the panels would occupy less than 10 per cent of the reservoir’s surface.

Chamber president Mario Martínez said the floating solar proposal should be given priority over plans that would use agricultural land. He warned that taking farmland out of production could harm a key sector of the local economy and alter the Vega Baja’s traditional agricultural landscape.

Martínez said the chamber supported renewable energy and efforts to make desalinated water cheaper. He also called for other sites to be considered, including irrigation ponds and the roofs of industrial premises and public buildings.

The chamber said the region’s farmland forms part of a landscape closely tied to its history, economy and tourism potential.