



Mar Menor fishermen have landed 48% more prawns this autumn than at the same point last year, lifting auction takings by nearly 68%. With the prawn season about to close, the fleet is waiting for the first cold snap to bring in its November catch of gilthead seabream.

Between the start of the prawn season on 10 September and 9 November, fishermen landed 485kg of the prized crustacean, up 48.3% on the same period in 2025. Auction sales rose from €24,991 to €41,926.

Only a handful of boats have targeted prawns this autumn. With the closed season beginning on Monday 16 November, crews are hoping the dark nights around the new moon will improve their chances of a final good catch.

“They like the dark,” said Los Nietos fisherman Celedonio Alcaraz, who brought 11kg to market on 9 November. He fishes off El Galán, on the lagoon side of La Manga, which he describes as one of the few places where prawns can still reliably be found.

Alcaraz said the prawns favour fine, pale sand and are harder to find where sediment has built up. Beds of Caulerpa prolifera algae cover parts of the lagoon floor, where they can trap mud and organic matter.

Fisherwoman Yolanda Gómez brought 8kg to market after three days’ fishing. Catches of the native prawn, prized for its sweet, tender flesh, can vary sharply from one season to the next. Crews have also occasionally found American brown prawns, a non-native species, in their nets.

Seabream catches lag behind last autumn

The fleet is now watching for a spell of cold, windy weather to trigger the seasonal run of gilthead seabream. Last year, the main run came between 7 and 10 November. This autumn’s unusually mild weather has prolonged the wait.

Between 1 October and 15 November 2025, more than 44 tonnes of gilthead seabream were sold at auction for €317,059. This autumn’s tally so far is below 12 tonnes, worth €114,547. Fishermen say higher water levels after heavy rain have also made catches more difficult.

A few seabream weighing more than 2kg have already passed along the electronic auction belt at Lo Pagán. For now, those larger fish remain few and far between.