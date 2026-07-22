Spain Moves to Ban Smoking on Beaches and Bar Terraces





Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved a draft anti-smoking law that would prohibit smoking on beaches, bar and restaurant terraces, public swimming pools and in numerous other outdoor spaces.

The legislation, which must now pass through Parliament before becoming law, would also make it illegal for minors to smoke or vape for the first time. Those caught could face fines ranging from €200 to €600, for which their parents or legal guardians would be responsible. Some penalties could potentially be replaced with community service.

Smoking would also be banned within 15 metres of entrances to public buildings, hospitals, health and social centres, schools, universities, museums, libraries, sports facilities, parks and children’s playgrounds.

Other smoke-free locations would include outdoor entertainment venues, national parks, sports grounds, bus shelters and shared work vehicles.

The restrictions would generally apply equally to conventional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, shisha and other smoking-related products. Nicotine pouches would not be covered by the outdoor restrictions, although their use by minors would be prohibited.

Health Minister Mónica García described the reform as Spain’s most significant update to smoking legislation in more than a decade. She said customers should be able to enjoy a coffee on a terrace without being exposed to tobacco smoke.

The bill would also tighten advertising, promotion and sponsorship rules across shops, vending machines, online platforms and other media. Sales of electronic cigarettes and similar products would be restricted to authorised specialist outlets.

According to the Ministry of Health, almost half of Spaniards aged between 14 and 18 have tried electronic cigarettes, while reported use during the previous month rose from 14.9% in 2019 to 27.1% in 2025.

The proposal will now begin its parliamentary passage, during which its provisions may be amended before final approval.