Julio Iglesias Sues Deputy PM Yolanda Díaz for €50,000





Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has filed a civil lawsuit against Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz, accusing her of unlawfully damaging his honour and privacy through comments concerning sexual abuse allegations made by two former employees.

The action, lodged with Spain’s Supreme Court, seeks €50,000 in compensation, a public retraction and payment of the legal costs. It relates to statements Díaz made on Bluesky and during an appearance on RTVE’s La Hora de la 1 earlier this year.

Iglesias claims the Sumar leader presented the allegations as established facts by suggesting sexual abuse had occurred at his homes and that employees were kept in conditions resembling slavery.

The singer pursued court action after a conciliation hearing in May failed to produce an agreement and Díaz declined to withdraw her comments. She maintained that her remarks had not unlawfully harmed Iglesias’s reputation.

The dispute followed allegations made by two women who formerly worked at Iglesias’s properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. Their accounts were published following a three-year investigation by elDiario.es and Univisión.

Spanish prosecutors opened an investigation but later closed it because the alleged incidents occurred outside Spain and were therefore considered beyond the jurisdiction of the National Court. The decision was based on jurisdiction and did not determine whether the allegations were true or false.

Iglesias has separately filed a criminal complaint against elDiario.es editor Ignacio Escolar and several journalists, accusing them of insult, slander and an offence against moral integrity. The newspaper has defended its reporting as rigorous and verified.