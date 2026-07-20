



The former Liverpool and England star, twice crowned Europe’s finest footballer, died surrounded by his wife and daughters following a battle with cancer

Kevin Keegan, one of the most celebrated and charismatic figures in English football history, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer.

The former England captain and manager passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters, his family confirmed on Monday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” the family said.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

“Kevin, a double Ballon d’Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

Keegan’s cancer diagnosis was announced in January after he was admitted to hospital for investigations into persistent abdominal symptoms. He later revealed that the disease was at stage four.

His death brings to an end one of the most remarkable careers in British football — a journey that took him from Scunthorpe United to European glory with Liverpool, superstardom in Germany and an enduring love affair with Newcastle United.

Liverpool legend

Keegan joined Liverpool from Scunthorpe in 1971 after being spotted by the legendary Bill Shankly. Although relatively small for a striker, his pace, determination, aerial ability and tireless work rate quickly made him one of the most dangerous forwards of his generation.

During six hugely successful seasons at Anfield, he scored 100 goals in 323 appearances and helped establish Liverpool as a dominant force in England and Europe.

Keegan won three First Division titles, the FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and Liverpool’s first European Cup. His final appearance for the club came in the 1977 European Cup final, when the Reds defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach in Rome.

He left Anfield that summer for Hamburg, where he initially faced intense pressure as one of European football’s most high-profile signings. Keegan responded by becoming an even greater star.

He won the Ballon d’Or in consecutive years, in 1978 and 1979, and helped Hamburg claim the Bundesliga title. He also led the German club to the 1980 European Cup final.

England captain

Keegan made 63 appearances for England, scoring 21 goals and captaining his country on 31 occasions.

His international career included appearances at the 1980 European Championship and the 1982 World Cup. Although injury restricted him to a brief appearance in Spain, he remained one of England’s most recognisable and admired players.

After leaving Hamburg, Keegan returned to England with Southampton before joining Newcastle United in 1982.

His arrival at St James’ Park transformed the mood around the club. Keegan scored 48 goals in 78 appearances and helped Newcastle win promotion to the First Division before retiring in 1984.

For Newcastle supporters, however, his story was far from finished.

The man who made Newcastle dream

Keegan returned to football as Newcastle manager in 1992, with the club fighting to avoid relegation to the third tier.

He not only saved Newcastle but led them into the newly formed Premier League, transforming the club into one of the most exciting teams in the country.

His attacking side, famously known as “The Entertainers”, came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League in 1995-96. Although the title slipped away, Keegan restored pride, ambition and belief to a city that embraced him as one of its own.

He later managed Fulham, England and Manchester City, winning promotion with each of his three English clubs. He also returned for a second spell at Newcastle in 2008.

Newcastle described Keegan as “the beating heart” of the club for generations of supporters and said his influence would live on through the memories and dreams he inspired.

More than the trophies, goals and famous touchline moments, Keegan will be remembered for the passion he brought to football. He played and managed with emotion, optimism and an unshakable belief that the game should entertain.

To Liverpool supporters he was a European Cup-winning hero. In Hamburg he became an international superstar. To England he was a proud captain, while in Newcastle he will forever remain “King Kev” — the man who made an entire city dream.

He leaves behind his wife Jean, his daughters and grandchildren, together with generations of football supporters whose love of the game was strengthened by his brilliance, energy and infectious enthusiasm.