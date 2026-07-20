



Torrevieja City Council has approved a multi-year funding package worth almost €10.7 million for the construction of the Alto de la Casilla Urban Park, a major new green space that will include the largest children’s play area in the city.

The decision, approved during an extraordinary council meeting, covers both the construction work and the contracts required for project management, technical supervision and health and safety coordination.

The project has a total budget of €10,677,474, comprising €10,370,583 for construction and €306,891 for technical management and safety supervision.

Parks and Gardens councillor Concha Sala described the scheme as a “historic and transformative green infrastructure project” that has been widely requested by local residents.

Construction is expected to take eight months from the signing of the official commencement document. Because the work cannot be completed and certified within a single financial year, spending will be divided between 2026 and 2027.

Exactly €1 million has been allocated for 2026. This will allow the council to complete the procurement process, carry out preliminary site procedures and begin work during the final months of the year.

The remaining €9,677,474 will be provided in 2027, when most of the construction is expected to take place. The council said this schedule would ensure funding was released in line with the actual progress of the work.

Sala explained that allocating a larger amount in 2026 would unnecessarily tie up municipal funds because contractual deadlines would prevent the expenditure from being certified before the end of the year.

The entire project will be financed from Torrevieja City Council’s own resources, without relying on grants or financial contributions from other public authorities. Both contracts have received favourable reports from the municipal financial department and comply with legal limits governing spending commitments in future budget years.

The Alto de la Casilla park will cover approximately 30,000 square metres and feature extensive landscaping, planted areas, recreational spaces and a large viewing point overlooking the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park.

Its centrepiece will be an extensive themed children’s play area capable of accommodating as many as 400 children at the same time. According to the council, it will be the largest facility of its kind in Torrevieja and will be designed particularly for families and younger visitors.

The development follows the model used at La Siesta Park, where the council transformed 45,000 square metres of land within a residential area into a public space featuring greenery, sports facilities, children’s play areas, seating and urban furniture.

Sala said La Siesta Park had proved extremely popular and now attracts residents from across Torrevieja.

“Building on that experience, Alto de la Casilla will go one step further, with facilities especially designed for families and younger children,” she said.

The council’s approval of the multi-year expenditure provides the financial framework needed to move the development towards construction, with initial work expected to begin before the end of 2026.