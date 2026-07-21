Fugitive Arrested Over Attempted Homicide After 3 Years





A fugitive wanted by the courts since 2023 over an alleged attempted homicide in Caravaca de la Cruz has been arrested by the Guardia Civil following a targeted operation in the Murcia region.

The man was detained in Alguazas during Operation Cacolmenar, an investigation launched to track down and arrest a suspect who had several active search and arrest warrants issued by different judicial authorities.

One of the most serious warrants had been issued by the Provincial Court of Murcia in connection with an alleged attempted homicide committed in Caravaca de la Cruz. The suspect had been wanted in relation to that case since 2023.

The Guardia Civil had been following the trail of the fugitive for some time. A few weeks ago, officers from the investigation unit at the Molina de Segura main post obtained information suggesting he could be hiding in a makeshift shack in a rural area of Alguazas.

A specific operation was then opened to confirm his whereabouts and prepare for his arrest. Investigators checked the pending criminal cases linked to the suspect and confirmed that several warrants were active against him.

Officers then worked discreetly to gather as much information as possible without alerting the fugitive, amid concerns that he could flee again or move to another hiding place if he realised he was under surveillance.

Once the Guardia Civil had confirmed the location, a wide-ranging deployment was planned to prevent any chance of escape. The arrest phase of the operation was launched a few days ago and ended with the suspect being located and detained.

The fugitive was subsequently placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

The Guardia Civil said the operation formed part of its ongoing work to locate people wanted by the courts and bring them before justice.