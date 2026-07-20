A 76-year-old Ukrainian man drowned while swimming with his wife at Los Naufragos beach in Torrevieja.





A 76-year-old man died after becoming unwell while swimming at Los Náufragos Beach in Torrevieja early on Monday morning.

The emergency occurred at approximately 7.43am, before the beach lifeguard service began operating at 10am. The sea was calm and conditions were considered suitable for swimming at the time.

The Valencian government’s Emergency Information and Coordination Centre received a report that a man had been pulled from the water and was in cardiac arrest.

A SAMU emergency medical team and a Basic Life Support ambulance were dispatched to the beach. Medical personnel, assisted by the first Guardia Civil patrol to arrive at the scene, performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Despite their efforts, the man failed to respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guardia Civil sources said the victim was a Ukrainian national who lived in Torrevieja. He had reportedly become unwell while bathing and was accompanied at the beach by his wife. The couple had gone to Los Náufragos early in the morning to enjoy a quiet day by the sea.

The man’s body remained on the sand, covered by a sheet and guarded by Guardia Civil officers, while officials waited for judicial authorisation for its removal.

Staff from the Institute of Legal Medicine eventually removed the body shortly before 10.40am, almost four hours after the emergency was first reported.

By that time, Los Náufragos Beach was already becoming crowded, with swimmers and sunbathers occupying areas close to the scene as the authorities completed their investigation.

The circumstances have renewed questions about whether additional procedures should be introduced to protect the dignity of people who die in public places and provide greater privacy for grieving relatives.

Creating a restricted area around the scene could help separate bereaved family members from the normal activity of a crowded summer beach during the first traumatic hours following an unexpected death.

The incident occurred during a period when many residents and holidaymakers visit Torrevieja’s beaches before temperatures rise and the coastline becomes heavily occupied.

Although the sea was calm, favourable bathing conditions do not eliminate the possibility of a medical emergency, particularly among older swimmers. A sudden illness or loss of consciousness in the water can quickly prove fatal even when there are no strong waves, visible currents or other apparent dangers.

It has not yet been established whether drowning was the direct cause of the man’s death or whether he suffered a medical episode before getting into difficulty.

A post-mortem examination will be required to determine the precise cause. In incidents of this kind, an apparent drowning may ultimately be found to have followed a heart problem or another sudden health emergency.

The relevant authorities are completing the customary investigation into the death.