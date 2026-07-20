Second Night of Suspected Arson Attacks Hits Vehicles in Guardamar





Police appeal for help locating a young person as the number of reported fires rises to 18

Guardamar del Segura has suffered a second consecutive night of suspected arson attacks, with cars and a motorcycle targeted in a series of fires across the municipality.

As many as 18 separate fires have now been reported, prompting the Local Police and Guardia Civil to launch a search for a young person they believe may be connected with the incidents.

The latest attacks occurred during the early hours of Monday, when four cars were reportedly set alight, another vehicle was damaged and a motorcycle was burned.

They followed an earlier series of fires during the night from Saturday into Sunday. Five cars were set alight on that occasion, while at least two neighbouring vehicles suffered significant damage from the flames and heat.

The incidents continued despite the increased police presence associated with the town’s patron saint festivities and celebrations surrounding the football World Cup.

The first emergency call was received at 11.04pm on Saturday after a vehicle caught fire in Calle Doctor Luis Rivera. Further fires were subsequently reported in nearby streets, forcing emergency crews to move between several locations to extinguish the flames and prevent them spreading to other parked vehicles.

Firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium were deployed from the stations in Almoradí and Orihuela, with additional support provided by crews from Torrevieja. The first night’s operation continued until approximately 4am.

Investigators believe someone may have moved progressively through the area, deliberately setting fire to vehicles. The Guardia Civil is leading the investigation, supported by Guardamar Local Police, and is working to establish whether all the incidents are connected.

No injuries have been reported, although numerous vehicles have sustained serious damage.

Appeal for information

Local Police have issued a public appeal for help locating a young person they wish to speak to in connection with the fires.

The individual is described as being between 16 and 19 years old, tall and slim, with light-brown hair shaved at the sides. He was reportedly last seen wearing light-coloured clothing in shades of grey or blue and carrying a shoulder bag. Police said he may be travelling on foot or using an electric scooter.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach the individual. Anyone who sees someone matching the description or has information that could help the investigation should immediately call the emergency services on 112 or Guardamar Local Police on 965 729 600.

Police have specifically asked residents not to post sightings or investigative information on social media, warning that doing so could alert the person being sought or interfere with the operation.

The Guardia Civil has not yet announced any arrest, and the individual described by police has not been formally identified as responsible for the fires.

Guardamar’s opposition Popular Party has again linked the municipality’s recent vandalism and crime to what it claims is an insufficient number of Local Police officers. The investigation into the fires remains ongoing.

SEE ALSO: Eight cars damages in Guardamar Arson Attacks