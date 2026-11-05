



National Police have arrested a 46-year-old surf instructor in Alicante province on suspicion of sexually assaulting ten underage girls during a paddleboarding activity organised for German exchange students.

The investigation began after the headteacher of a Spanish language school reported concerns that several German students visiting Spain as part of an educational exchange programme had been subjected to inappropriate sexual touching during a supervised paddleboarding session.

According to police, the alleged assaults occurred while the girls were taking part in an activity led by an instructor working at a local surf club.

Following the complaint, investigators identified the students involved and took statements from the alleged victims.

Officers established that the girls consistently identified the same instructor as the person responsible for the alleged assaults.

The students told investigators that the man had touched intimate areas of their bodies during the activity, describing his actions as unnecessary, deliberate and deeply uncomfortable.

Some of the girls reportedly challenged the instructor about his behaviour at the time.

Police said the consistency of the statements helped investigators identify the suspect and establish grounds for his arrest.

Once the 46-year-old had been identified, officers launched an operation that resulted in his detention on suspicion of ten separate offences of sexual assault against minors.

Following completion of the initial police investigation, the suspect was brought before the duty investigating court in Alicante.

The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings, and the arrested man has not been convicted of any offence.