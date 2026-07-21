Torrevieja Choirs Celebrate the Enduring Legacy of the Habaneras Contest





Torrevieja’s local choirs took centre stage during the second evening of the 72nd International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest, celebrating the enduring musical tradition at the heart of the town’s cultural identity.

Six local ensembles performed in a non-competitive exhibition at the Municipal Theatre: the Maestro Ricardo Lafuente Choir and Orchestra, the José Hódar Choral Society, the Mario Bustillo Orfeón de Torrevieja, the Manuel Barberá Choral Group, the Maestro Casanovas Choir and the Francisco Vallejos Choir.

Their programme featured mainly locally inspired habaneras, underlining the important role Torrevieja’s choirs have played in preserving the contest through successive generations, venues and formats.

During the evening, Francisco Andréu Lafuente received the Municipal Habaneras Board’s 2026 Gold Shield. Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón presented the honour to one of the most recognisable voices in the history of the town’s habanera tradition.

Andréu Lafuente represents a living link with the earliest days of the contest. He took part in its first edition and witnessed the premiere of the famous habanera Torrevieja, composed by his uncle, Ricardo Lafuente Aguado. Andréu and his brother, Ricardo, shared a relationship with the composer that was said to resemble that of sons and a father.

Over the years, Andréu Lafuente performed with several choirs and musical groups, including Los Cinco Levantinos, with whom he enjoyed considerable success.

He also participated in several landmark moments in the contest’s history, including the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Municipal Habaneras Board and the Cervantes Institute. He was also involved in the contest’s presentation at the European Parliament in Brussels during celebrations marking its 60th edition.

The evening was also attended by the Valencian government’s regional minister for Justice, Transparency and Participation, Nuria Martínez, who returned to the event after attending for the first time in 2025.

Speaking alongside Mayor Dolón and the Valencian government’s delegate in Alicante, Agustina Esteve, Martínez announced that two additional judicial posts would be created for the Torrevieja judicial district before the end of the year.

The competitive stage of the contest begins on Tuesday, with four choirs from three continents taking part.

The first group to perform the compulsory piece, Habanera de sal by Belén Puente and Antoni Mas, will be the Riga Technical University Mixed Choir Vivere from Latvia. It will be followed by the Anchorus Polyphonic Choir from Ankara, Turkey; Sortilegio Vocal Ensemble from Valparaíso, Chile; and the Beijing Wuzi Riparian Choir from China.