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Eight Cars Damaged in Suspected Guardamar Arson Attacks

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Staff Reporter
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The Civil Guard is investigating a series of suspected arson attacks in which eight parked cars were damaged by fire overnight in Guardamar del Segura.
The Civil Guard is investigating a series of suspected arson attacks in which eight parked cars were damaged by fire overnight in Guardamar del Segura.

The Civil Guard is investigating a series of suspected arson attacks in which eight parked cars were damaged by fire overnight in Guardamar del Segura.

The first blaze was reported in Calle Doctor Luis Rivera before further vehicle fires broke out in nearby streets, forcing emergency crews to move between several locations.

According to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium, investigators suspect that someone deliberately set fire to the vehicles one after another. The Civil Guard is working to establish whether all the incidents are connected and identify whoever may have been responsible.

Emergency services received the initial alert at 11.04pm on Saturday. Firefighters then spent approximately five hours extinguishing the separate fires and preventing the flames from spreading to additional vehicles.

Cars parked close together created a considerable risk that the fires could rapidly spread, requiring reinforcements from several stations.

Firefighters from Almoradí and Orihuela attended the incidents, while personnel from Torrevieja were sent to Guardamar to provide additional support.

The operation concluded at around 4am on Sunday after crews inspected the affected locations and ensured that no embers or hotspots remained that could reignite.

No injuries were reported despite the number of vehicles involved and the scale of the emergency response. However, several cars sustained significant damage from the flames and intense heat.

The Civil Guard investigation remains ongoing.

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