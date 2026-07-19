Torrevieja Police Step Up Traffic Checks in Road-Safety Crackdown





Torrevieja Local Police have intensified preventive traffic checks across the municipality, detecting several alleged offences involving alcohol, drugs and invalid driving licences.

Officers established checkpoints at different locations as part of the force’s continuing efforts to prevent accidents, identify dangerous behaviour and improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

At the entrance to the La Siesta residential development, police reported one motorist for driving with an expired licence. Although an expired licence does not necessarily mean that a driver has lost the right to drive permanently, motorists are legally required to ensure their documentation remains valid.

A separate operation was conducted around the Monge y Bielsa nightlife area, where officers recorded a number of more serious incidents.

Four drivers tested positive for alcohol, while officers issued two reports for possession of illegal drugs. Another motorist was reported for driving with a licence that was not valid.

Police also placed one person under investigation for a suspected road-safety offence after the individual was allegedly found driving without a valid licence and while under the influence of alcohol.

The results underline the range of potentially dangerous behaviour encountered by officers during routine roadside operations, particularly in areas associated with nightlife and increased late-night traffic.

Alcohol can significantly impair reaction times, concentration and judgement, increasing the risk of collisions even over relatively short journeys. Driving without the correct licence also raises serious legal and safety concerns, particularly when combined with alcohol consumption.

Torrevieja Local Police said the checkpoints form part of their daily prevention and surveillance work rather than a one-off operation. Similar controls are conducted at different locations to discourage drink-driving, detect documentation offences and remove potentially dangerous motorists from the road before accidents occur.

The summer months bring a substantial rise in Torrevieja’s population, with considerably more vehicles using the municipality’s roads. The increased volume of residents and visitors places additional pressure on the local road network and makes responsible driving particularly important.

Police urged motorists to check that their licences and vehicle documents are valid, avoid driving after drinking alcohol and make alternative transport arrangements whenever necessary.

The force stressed that road safety is a shared responsibility and reminded drivers that responsible decisions behind the wheel can prevent accidents and save lives.