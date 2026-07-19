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Home Local Costa Blanca EDITION 1137 OF THE COSTA BLANCA LEADER NEWSPAPER 20 – 26 JULY...

EDITION 1137 OF THE COSTA BLANCA LEADER NEWSPAPER 20 – 26 JULY 2026

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Staff Reporter
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More than 50 years after its last passenger train departed, calls to reconnect Torrevieja to Spain’s railway network are gaining momentum. We report on the ever-increasing voices to link the region once again with the railway network.
More than 50 years after its last passenger train departed, calls to reconnect Torrevieja to Spain’s railway network are gaining momentum. We report on the ever-increasing voices to link the region once again with the railway network.

The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

More than 50 years after its last passenger train departed, calls to reconnect Torrevieja to Spain’s railway network are gaining momentum. We report on the ever-increasing voices to link the region once again with the railway network.

The prosecution has maintained its demand for a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara after his trial for alleged tax fraud and commercial document falsification concluded at the Palace of Justice. Given the case’s complexity and long history, however, the judgement could take several weeks or even months.

And in sport we report on the preparations of both SC Torrevieja and CD Thader as they look ahead to the new football season.

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