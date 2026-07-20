29 Animals Placed Under Movement Ban on San Miguel Farm





The Civil Guard has discovered 29 unregistered sheep and goats being kept without identification, documentation or veterinary supervision on a farm in San Miguel de Salinas.

Officers from the Guardamar del Segura division of the Nature Protection Service, Seprona, found the animals during a routine inspection of agricultural and livestock premises in Alicante province.

The officers were initially visiting the property to examine the use of plant protection products and verify compliance with health regulations. During their inspection, they discovered a fenced enclosure concealed among trees near an agricultural warehouse.

Inside the pen were seven adult sheep, 13 goats and nine kids. The person responsible for the animals was unable to provide documents establishing their origin, registration, individual identification or veterinary history.

Although the owner reportedly claimed that the livestock was being kept for personal use, Spanish regulations governing the registration and traceability of farm animals still apply to privately raised livestock and animals intended for personal consumption.

Seprona contacted the official veterinarian at the regional agricultural office after discovering the undocumented flock. Following an initial assessment, the authorities ordered the precautionary immobilisation of all 29 animals.

The livestock remains at the San Miguel de Salinas property but cannot be moved, sold or transferred to another person without explicit official authorisation.

The case is now being handled by the Alicante Territorial Services of the regional Department of Agriculture, Livestock and the Environment. Veterinary officials must establish the animals’ health status and decide what further action is required.

Animal identification and farm registration systems allow the authorities to trace livestock back to their place of origin and monitor their movements. This is considered essential for controlling infectious diseases and responding quickly to potential animal-health alerts.

The lack of veterinary checks also means officials cannot confirm whether the animals meet the required health and welfare standards. Authorities must additionally consider potential food-safety implications if meat, milk or other products from undocumented livestock could enter the human food chain.

Under the Valencian Community’s livestock legislation, serious offences can result in fines ranging from €3,001 to €60,000. Penalties for offences classified as very serious range from €60,001 to €1.2 million.

The Civil Guard has so far confirmed only that the flock has been immobilised as a precaution. Officials have not announced whether a fine has been proposed or whether any alleged infringements will be classified as serious or very serious.

The discovery forms part of Seprona’s continuing inspections of farms and agricultural properties across Alicante province. The checks are intended to detect unregistered livestock, enforce animal-health regulations and ensure that any livestock products reaching consumers meet the required safety and traceability standards.