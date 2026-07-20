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Home Province of Alicante Costa Blanca Torrevieja Friday Markets Moved to August for LOW Festival

Torrevieja Friday Markets Moved to August for LOW Festival

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Staff Reporter
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Torrevieja’s weekly markets scheduled for Friday, July 24, and Friday, July 31, have been moved to alternative dates in August because of the LOW Festival.
Torrevieja’s weekly markets scheduled for Friday, July 24, and Friday, July 31, have been moved to alternative dates in August because of the LOW Festival.

Torrevieja’s weekly markets scheduled for Friday, July 24, and Friday, July 31, have been moved to alternative dates in August because of the LOW Festival.

The festival will take place at Antonio Soria Park, the venue normally used for the city’s Friday street market, on 31 July, 1 & 2 August. To accommodate the event, the July 24 market will now be held on Monday, August 10, while the July 31 market has been rescheduled for Monday, August 17.

The change means Torrevieja will hold two markets during each of those weeks. The rescheduled market on Monday, August 10, will be followed by the regular market on Friday, August 14.

The following week, markets will take place on Monday, August 17, and again on Friday, August 21, in accordance with the normal schedule.

Markets councillor Antonio Vidal asked traders, customers and residents to take the temporary changes into account when planning their visits.

The council stressed that the revised arrangements apply only to the markets originally scheduled for July 24 and 31. All other weekly markets will continue according to the regular calendar.

Torrevieja City Council thanked traders and customers for their understanding and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary changes.

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