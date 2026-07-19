Torrevieja Restricts Parking on Calle Ramón Gallud and Opens New Port Road





Parking will be limited to overnight hours on part of Ramón Gallud Street until the end of August, while the new access road through Torrevieja’s port area opened last Saturday.

The Council says that it has introduced temporary parking restrictions on C/Ramón Gallud in response to the sharp increase in traffic and activity during the peak summer season.

From Monday, 20 July, until the end of August, parking will only be permitted between 11pm and 8am on the section between C/Orihuela and C/Apolo with all vehicles removed before 8am each morning.

The measure is routinely introduced during the busiest summer months to improve traffic flow and safety on one of the city centre’s principal commercial routes. It is also intended to make it easier for pedestrians and vehicles to move through the area.

Signs will be installed throughout the affected section, and the council has asked residents, businesses and visitors to observe the restrictions to avoid fines or disruption.

The decision follows mounting congestion around the port and the city’s central beaches. Traffic queues have become a daily occurrence, particularly during the evening, with vehicles frequently backing up from the Paseo del Mar car park.

New port access road opens

Meanwhile, the new internal road through the port area, which has yet to be officially named, opened at 8am last Saturday, 18 July.

As well as providing access to the Paseo del Mar leisure complex car park, the road now offers a direct route to the fish market, Marina Salinas and its commercial facilities.

However, it will not serve as a through-road because there is currently no connection with C/Ramón y Cajal, and none is planned once the wider redevelopment has been completed.

The opening comes as work continues on the new amusement park site on the Paseo de La Libertad esplanade.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said on 22 June that the attraction would be operating at its new location by 16 July. That deadline has now passed, with the council now aiming to have the amusement park open and on its new site by the end of the month.