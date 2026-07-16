BETTER LIFT THAN NEVER: Orihuela Launches Urgent Punta Prima Lift Repairs 13 months after breakdown





Orihuela City Council has launched an urgent tender worth almost €12,000 to repair the lift serving Punta Prima beach, which has been out of operation for around a year.

The contract states that restoring the lift is urgently necessary because it is an essential access point for people with reduced mobility and could also affect the beach’s Blue Flag status.

The breakdown has caused growing frustration during the peak summer season, particularly among elderly residents, families with young children and visitors carrying pushchairs. At both Punta Prima and Barranco Rubio beaches, the lifts provide the only practical access for some users.

The council recently tendered a temporary shuttle service for Barranco Rubio, although the contract has yet to be awarded. It has now moved to repair the Punta Prima lift, which is normally intended to operate between June and September but has suffered repeated breakdowns over many years.

Serious safety defects

Regional authorities ordered the lift to remain closed after a follow-up inspection on June 16, 2025, identified serious unresolved defects and failures to meet safety requirements.

The faults included problems with the speed governor following flooding in the lift shaft during heavy rain. The existing maintenance contract, awarded to TK Elevadores España in 2023, does not cover repairs arising from this type of exceptional damage.

Technical reports conclude that several mechanical and electromechanical components must be replaced before the lift can safely return to service. These include traction cables, speed-governor cables and corroded or damaged control boards.

The council has invited five companies to submit bids: Montajes Baldeón, Mantenimiento y Servicios Integrales Elche, TK Elevadores España, Orona-Pecres and Otis. The deadline is July 20.

Once repairs are completed, the lift must pass a new safety inspection before reopening. Timescales remain tight because the municipal contract covering statutory lift inspections expires in September.

Questions over municipal ownership

The tender documents also reveal that the Punta Prima lift is not formally listed in Orihuela’s municipal property inventory.

However, the council awarded a €55,000 contract to Construcciones Asvemar for its installation in 2019 and has subsequently funded several maintenance contracts. Officials therefore conclude that the lift should be regarded as a municipal asset because the authority financed its construction and has continuously assumed responsibility for its upkeep.

Clarifying ownership is legally important, as public money cannot normally be used to repair privately owned property.

Long history of breakdowns

The Punta Prima lift has suffered frequent failures since it opened in 2010, often remaining out of service for long periods during the summer.

It has not operated since July 26 last year, when severe weather flooded the shaft. A technical report issued the following month estimated that repairs would cost €8,293.

Despite this, a further report examining the possibility of replacing the lift was not produced until April. Although the 2024 municipal budget included plans for new beach lifts, the replacement contract has still not been tendered.

Engineers say the lift’s exposed seafront location and the corrosive marine environment have contributed to its repeated failures. Even after a replacement is formally awarded, obtaining and installing a more suitable lift is expected to take at least five months, provided there are no further delays.

For the moment, access to Punta Prima and Barranco Rubio beaches remains severely restricted for elderly people and visitors with mobility difficulties during one of the busiest periods of the year.