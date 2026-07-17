



Torrevieja City Council and Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH) are finalising preparations for academic activity at the city’s new university campus, which is expected to open during the first week of September.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón and UMH rector Juan José Ruiz met with education councillor Ricardo Recuero, IMEP president Jorge Rodríguez and university representatives to review plans for the 2026/27 academic year.

The new building will be shared by UMH, the University of Alicante and Spain’s National University of Distance Education (UNED), with capacity for more than 430 students. Discussions covered classroom layouts, equipment, student support services and the timetable for introducing new academic, cultural and research programmes.

A major development will be a new degree in Tourism Business and Activity Management, scheduled to begin in Torrevieja during the 2027/28 academic year through the IMEP-affiliated centre. The bilingual programme will combine classroom and online teaching with workplace-based training.

Its syllabus will include digitalisation, artificial intelligence, communication, team management, innovation and sustainable tourism, reflecting the needs of Torrevieja’s economy and employment market.

The meeting also advanced plans for a new Habanera Chair, which will promote the study, preservation and international awareness of the musical genre closely associated with Torrevieja.

The initiative will support research, conferences and cultural activities while strengthening the academic profile of the city’s International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest. Officials want the new campus to become a centre connecting universities, businesses, researchers and the wider community.