Unidos Por la Costa Leaves Orihuela Costa District Board Meeting with “Deeply Depressing” Outlook





Residents’ association Unidos por la Costa has delivered a damning assessment of the latest Orihuela Costa District Board meeting, claiming it exposed continuing failures in investment, public services and the management of long-promised projects.

The group said its representatives attended the District X and XI meeting to defend residents’ interests but left with the familiar impression that Orihuela Costa remains neglected by the municipal government.

According to the association, residents raised practical concerns but received vague assurances that officials were “working every day” or would act “as soon as possible”, without firm deadlines or concrete solutions.

One of its main concerns is the continued absence of Orihuela’s 2026 municipal budget. However, the group argued that the deeper problem is not simply the lack of a new budget, but the council’s ability to manage and deliver planned investment.

Unidos por la Costa claimed that no investment funding was allocated specifically to Orihuela Costa in the 2025 budget. It also said that, of approximately €13 million in investments announced for 2024, only around €2.6 million was ultimately executed.

The association pointed to the proposed AP-7 pedestrian bridge as a clear example of repeated delays. Residents had previously been led to believe that the bridge might be completed by February 2027, but were told at the meeting that the project had once again required modification.

The group also reminded council representatives that the plans must undergo a public consultation period before the construction contract can be awarded, allowing residents to submit objections.

“In practical terms, this means more delays, more uncertainty and still no definite completion date,” the association said, adding that it now appeared unlikely that the bridge would be finished before May 2027.

There was also disappointment over the planned Ramón de Campoamor Civic Centre. According to information presented at the meeting, no company submitted a bid to carry out the work.

The council is now reportedly considering alternative arrangements to move the project forward, but Unidos por la Costa believes the centre will not open this year and doubts whether it will be completed in 2027.

Questions were also raised about the proposed improvement of the pedestrian route between Aguamarina and La Caleta. The association said residents were told that officials had inspected the area and concluded that it was “not that bad”.

The group questioned why improvements had been publicly announced if the council later considered them unnecessary, arguing that such statements created false expectations.

Waste collection was another major source of criticism. The meeting reportedly confirmed that five refuse collection vehicles were out of service while bins continued to overflow in parts of Orihuela Costa.

The association described the situation as unacceptable, particularly following the substantial increase in the municipal waste charge, which had been justified as necessary to improve the service.

“Residents are paying more but receiving less,” it said, adding that calls had even been made for the charge to be refunded because of the alleged failure to provide an adequate service.

Concerns were also raised about overgrown vegetation, weeds and scrub encroaching onto streets and public green areas. The group questioned why the council’s brush-cutting equipment did not appear to be operating across the coast.

Unidos por la Costa said the meeting reinforced a growing belief that the problem extends beyond individual delayed projects. It accused the council of repeatedly announcing investments and plans that are either postponed, reduced or never completed.

The association argued that Orihuela Costa, with more than 30,000 residents and a major contribution to the municipality’s economy and tax revenues, continues to receive insufficient investment and attention.

It has now called for a serious debate about whether the current administrative model can effectively serve such a large and geographically divided municipality.

“Each passing year makes it clearer that governing Orihuela Costa from Orihuela’s historic centre is not meeting the needs of the coast,” the group said.

Unidos por la Costa concluded that residents deserve an administration capable of providing reliable services, completing projects and matching the coast’s importance to the wider municipality.

“It is not enough to say that you work every day,” the association said. “You must know how to work—and, above all, you must do it properly.”

Article and image translated from Facebook post by