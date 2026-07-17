



Bob Dylan wrote and recorded a famous song back in the 60s; ‘The times they are a-changin’ . Bob is still around today and if he had a hankerin’ to write a sequel to his iconic song, climate change would surely have to feature as the great time-changer. It might baffle Bob to find words to describe how some of his fellow countrymen are still shouting loudly that climate change is a ‘hoax!’

No folks, climate change is here alright. In a way it just crept up on us – even though the warnings were sounding for the past thirty years. So, if the times are a-changin, we have to change with the times. Climate change is bringing devastation by way of fire, floods and failures right across the Globe; but to use a weather metaphor; ‘it’s an ill wind that blows no good!’ You have often heard of ‘the right man in the right place’, but this time it is the entire country. Ireland is the right country in the right place!

As I write this piece from my perch in Irishtown, we are past the second week of a heat wave, with temperature loitering around 26* today. This is the second such spell this summer. It is just so heavenly here close to the banks of Lough Owel. I observe droves of happy visitors mingling with locals and all welcomed and well looked after in Mullingar. You can expect a lot more of this.

Alejandro Saez Real of the World Meteorological Organization has said recently that continental tourism-reliant countries will be massively impacted by extreme temperatures changing the trends of world tourism. Holiday makers will increasingly seek more comfortable temperatures rather than going for the hottest destinations. This is where we come in!

Even travel itself has become more fraught during summer months due to heat waves, storms, flooding and wildfires. All transport can be affected with the risk of passengers being stranded where they don’t wish to be.

A recent report from the World Meteorological Organisation shows that Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent. I have been turned off heat (pun intended) over the second half of my life. I really enjoy Spain – and I cannot speak too highly of that country; (who may be world cup holders by the time you read this!) but I would not spend a July or August day in that lovely country unless I had to.

A new EU report forecasts that tourist numbers in Ireland could increase by 9% on current levels and in certain parts of Ireland the projected growth in visitors could reach 14% according to the report.

Spain and France remain the two most visited countries in the world; with a combined guest list of around 200 million people a year. What I can tell you now is that this pattern will change. Like me, most pursuers of a pleasant stay abroad will travel during what used to be the ‘off-season.’

People don’t want to put themselves and their family in places of discomfort due to extreme heat and maybe floods and forest fires and disrupted flights. 81% of Europeans surveyed say they have tweaked their holiday plans because of factors related to climate change. Taking Spain as one example; I can say that I have met more random Spaniards on holiday in Ireland this year than ever before.

But now the moment you have all been waiting for; the announcement of some of the best places to head for your summer break. Westmeath is one of the locations mentioned as a prime holiday resort of the future! I kid you not … I think it was on RTE.IE that I read this. ‘Westmeath and the Midlands’ the article said. This makes all sorts of sense; great weather, lovely lakes, nice people and all sorts of things to do.

The notable trend of holiday-makers looking to avoid extreme weather conditions in continental Europe and opting instead for more ‘natural’ destinations nearer home is already having effects. Findings from research funded by Clare County Council and University of Limerick at the Cliffs of Moher indicate that the warming climate in Ireland is bringing more people to the country. As Continental Europe sizzles, the temperate climate of Ireland serves as a welcome respite.

Of course increased tourism brings with it additional environmental challenges and structural wear and tear especially around historical sites and ‘tourist traps.’ Coastal erosion and rising sea levels already are threatening some of our famous coastal pathways. We need to watch this.

So now that you all know that Westmeath is the newest ‘in place’ for your summer holidays, it is up to us natives to ensure that the customer gets what they expect. There is a lovely country walk from my house all the way down to the lake. I’m just wondering like; do any of you know where a man would find a couple of camels … going cheap?

Don’t Forget

Never judge a summer resort by its postcards.