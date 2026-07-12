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Home Local Costa Blanca Edition 1136 of the Costa Blanca Leader Newspaper 13 – 19 July...

Edition 1136 of the Costa Blanca Leader Newspaper 13 – 19 July 2026

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Staff Reporter
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The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.
The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

Seven companies have submitted bids for three municipally owned plots in Orihuela Costa, giving the City Council renewed confidence that the auction will raise at least euro 21.6 million but despite promises by the council Residents will now be watching closely to see whether this latest sell-off delivers the services Orihuela Costa has long been promised, or simply adds further pressure to an already overburdened coastline.

We will see 20 new Parking Wardens starting work in Torrevieja this week and there is concern in the Hondon Valley as residents demand greater transparency over plans for the construction of a large retirement resort aimed at foreign residents.

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