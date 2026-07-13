San Miguel Council Urged to Act as Blue Lagoon Waste Crisis Deepens





Residents of Blue Lagoon Urbanisation in San Miguel de Salinas have raised growing concerns over what they describe as a prolonged and unacceptable decline in local waste collection services.

For several months, the community has reportedly experienced missed collections, overflowing refuse containers, unpleasant odours and an increasing presence of rats. Residents say they have contacted San Miguel Town Hall repeatedly, in some cases on a weekly basis, but claim that promised improvements have failed to produce a consistent or adequate service.

The situation has caused particular frustration because residents say they are not seeking preferential treatment, but simply the basic municipal services funded through local taxes.

Concerns have also been raised over the apparent lack of direct engagement from elected representatives. Requests for a meeting with the Mayor have reportedly gone unanswered, leaving many residents feeling that their complaints are being overlooked.

The problem has become more serious during the summer months, when high temperatures can intensify smells, attract vermin and increase the potential health risks associated with accumulated waste.

Recent fires in nearby Villamartín and El Galán have added to concerns about the build-up of rubbish and unmanaged vegetation. Residents argue that such conditions are not merely unsightly but could also increase fire risks during periods of extreme heat and dry weather.

Photographs taken over a period of time show overflowing containers and poorly maintained areas, although residents say the images do not fully reflect conditions across many streets in the urbanisation.

In one case, a resident was seen placing notices near the bins asking neighbours not to leave any more rubbish because the collection point was already overwhelmed.

The community is now calling on San Miguel Town Hall to take urgent and sustained action, improve collection schedules and communicate more effectively with those affected.

Residents say Blue Lagoon should receive the same reliable public services expected in any other part of the municipality and are urging the council to treat the situation as a matter of public health, environmental safety and basic civic responsibility.