Health Department Insists Orihuela Does Not Need Another SAMU Ambulance





Regional health officials defend the current distribution of emergency resources despite UGT warnings of inadequate coverage and excessive response times

The Valencian Regional Health Department has insisted that the Orihuela Health Department does not require an additional SAMU advanced life-support ambulance, despite repeated warnings from the UGT trade union that emergency coverage across the area remains insufficient.

Orihuela currently has one SAMU unit operating within its health department, while three units serve the neighbouring Torrevieja health area, including an ambulance based in Cabo Roig.

Health officials argue that emergency ambulances are regional resources and are not restricted to individual municipalities or health departments. However, UGT claims the current arrangement leaves thousands of Vega Baja residents exposed to potentially dangerous delays when the sole Orihuela-based unit is unavailable.

Ambulance Based Outside the Department

The latest patient transport contract approved by the regional government has failed to correct what UGT describes as an error in the location of one of the SAMU units originally allocated to Orihuela.

The previous contract, introduced in 2022, provided for two SAMU ambulances: one based in Orihuela city and another on the coast. However, Orihuela Costa falls within the Torrevieja Health Department, meaning the coastal ambulance is officially counted as part of Torrevieja’s resources.

UGT first raised the issue publicly in early 2025, claiming that Orihuela had effectively been left with one fewer SAMU ambulance than it was entitled to under the contract.

In practice, the single ambulance based within the Orihuela Health Department must cover Orihuela city and the surrounding municipalities of Albatera, Algorfa, Almoradí, Benejúzar, Benferri, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Cox, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Dolores, Granja de Rocamora, Jacarilla, Rafal, Redován and San Isidro.

Meanwhile, the Torrevieja Health Department has three SAMU units, including the one stationed in Cabo Roig.

UGT representatives at Vega Baja University Hospital described the situation as an anomaly that is seriously damaging urgent healthcare provision for residents covered by the Orihuela department.

Concerns Over Emergency Response Times

The union is particularly concerned about response times when Orihuela’s only SAMU ambulance is already attending another incident or carrying out a patient transfer.

UGT explained that the unit must also undertake secondary transfers involving cardiac patients who require haemodynamic treatment at hospitals in Elche or Torrevieja, as Vega Baja Hospital does not provide this specialist service.

When the ambulance is carrying out one of these transfers, it may be unavailable to respond immediately to life-threatening emergencies elsewhere in the department.

According to the union, this significantly reduces the effective availability of advanced life-support resources across the Vega Baja.

UGT has raised the matter repeatedly with the Regional Health Department, institutional representatives and healthcare consultation bodies for more than three years.

However, it says its demands have still not resulted in a permanent solution.

The union has called for the current emergency transport plan to be amended immediately so that Orihuela receives the SAMU resources it believes it was originally allocated.

It said residents throughout the Vega Baja should receive urgent medical assistance under equal, safe and high-quality conditions.

Health Department Defends Existing System

Responding to questions from the press, the Regional Health Department said it continuously evaluates healthcare needs while considering the efficient and equitable use of available resources.

Officials said the assessment takes into account road connections, scheduled patient transport activity, changes in the internal organisation of health departments, access to primary and specialist healthcare, population distribution and the workload of emergency medical services.

The department said resources in both Orihuela and Torrevieja would continue to be reviewed and that additional measures would be introduced if healthcare activity demonstrated that they were necessary.

For now, however, officials maintain that another SAMU ambulance is not required.

They pointed out that the Vega Baja has approximately 380,000 residents. According to 2025 figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute, Torrevieja has 98,533 inhabitants and Orihuela has 84,560.

The department also stressed that Basic Life Support ambulances and SAMU advanced life-support units are not municipal or departmental services.

All emergency resources are managed exclusively by the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre, known as the CICU.

Depending on the seriousness of an incident, the availability of ambulances, the distance from the emergency and other operational factors, the CICU dispatches what it considers to be the most appropriate medical resource.

“The location of SAMU and Basic Life Support bases does not establish a specific healthcare boundary,” officials said.

They added that the bases primarily serve logistical purposes, including staff shift changes, storage and the supply of medical equipment.

Current Vega Baja Ambulance Resources

The Regional Health Department says the Vega Baja currently has SAMU units based in Orihuela, Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja and Rojales.

Basic Life Support ambulances are based in Orihuela, Orihuela Costa, Callosa de Segura, Almoradí, Pilar de la Horadada and two locations in Torrevieja.

Non-assisted transport ambulances, used for stable patients who do not require medical care during their journey, are also based in Orihuela and Torrevieja.

Health officials said emergency provision has improved since the current patient transport contract began.

All 13 emergency transport units based in the Vega Baja now operate 24 hours a day. Two of the area’s four SAMU ambulances were upgraded from 12-hour to 24-hour operations, along with the Basic Life Support unit in Pilar de la Horadada.

Since July 2025, Basic Life Support ambulances in Callosa de Segura and Guardamar have also increased their operating hours from 12 to 24 hours.

The emergency fleet was further expanded with two urgent non-assisted transport ambulances, one introduced in Torrevieja in July 2025 and another in Orihuela in September of the same year.

Despite these improvements, UGT maintains that the distribution of advanced life-support ambulances continues to leave the Orihuela Health Department without sufficient emergency cover.