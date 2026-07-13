Monumental Manolo Valdés Sculptures Arrive at Torrevieja Port





Reina Mariana, Clio Silver and Ariela will form part of a major open-air exhibition running until October 31, 2027

Contemporary art is taking centre stage at Torrevieja port with the arrival of three monumental sculptures by Manolo Valdés, one of Spain’s most internationally recognised contemporary artists.

The open-air exhibition, entitled Art Comes Out to Meet You: Three Sculptures by Manolo Valdés in Torrevieja, will feature Reina Mariana, Clio Silver and Ariela.

The sculptures will be installed progressively along an open and accessible route through the port area, creating a new cultural attraction for residents, visitors and tourists.

The initiative has been promoted by Hozono Global Group in collaboration with Torrevieja Council and was presented by Mayor Eduardo Dolón, Hozono Global president Manuel Martínez Ortuño and Opera Gallery representative Belén Herrera.

The project aims to enhance the urban environment, create new points of cultural interest and bring major contemporary artworks directly into public spaces.

Exhibition to be installed in two phases

The exhibition will be developed in two stages.

The first began on Monday, July 13, with the installation of Reina Mariana. The remaining two works, Clio Silver and Ariela, will be added from October 8, 2026.

Once complete, the exhibition will remain in place until October 31, 2027.

Rather than being presented as isolated works, the sculptures are intended to form part of the everyday experience of the port, connecting art with the waterfront, public walkways and the daily life of the city.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said it was an honour for Torrevieja to host the work of an artist of Manolo Valdés’s standing for more than a year.

He said the exhibition would allow people to experience major works of contemporary art simply by walking through the port.

Dolón added that the installation would strengthen Torrevieja’s cultural appeal and help present the city as more than a destination known only for its beaches and climate.

“These sculptures will add value to one of the city’s most emblematic spaces,” he said. “I am convinced they will become a new attraction for residents and tourists while helping to project a modern and dynamic image of Torrevieja.”

Bringing art into everyday life

Hozono Global president Manuel Martínez Ortuño described the exhibition as an opportunity to bring art closer to the daily life of Torrevieja.

He said cities were also shaped by culture and by projects that encouraged people to pause, look at familiar places differently and enjoy shared public spaces.

The collaboration between the council and Hozono Global also highlights the value of partnerships between public institutions and private organisations in delivering major cultural projects for the wider community.

Three sculptures, one artistic route

The exhibition creates a dialogue between Valdés’s monumental work, Torrevieja’s maritime setting and the experience of those moving through the port.

Together, Reina Mariana, Clio Silver and Ariela reflect some of the defining elements of the artist’s work: the reinterpretation of art history, the power of materials, large-scale sculptural form and the ability of art to transform its surroundings.

Reina Mariana

Created in aluminium in 2019, Reina Mariana forms part of one of Valdés’s best-known artistic themes: the reinterpretation of iconic works from art history.

The sculpture draws inspiration from Diego Velázquez’s portrait of Queen Mariana of Austria, translating the classical image into the language of contemporary monumental sculpture.

Clio Silver

Created in 2021, Clio Silver is the largest of the three works.

Made from polished aluminium and stainless steel, the sculpture is notable for its scale and reflective surfaces, which allow it to interact with changing light, the surrounding environment and the viewer’s perspective throughout the day.

Ariela

Ariela, created in aluminium in 2019, is a unique work and completes the exhibition.

Although smaller in scale than Clio Silver, it retains the strong, distinctive forms associated with Valdés’s sculptural style.