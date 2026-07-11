Swedish Arms Trafficking Fugitive Arrested in Orihuela





Suspect allegedly supplied weapons and ammunition to organised crime groups linked to violent attacks, revenge killings and the recruitment of minors as hitmen

A fugitive wanted in Sweden for allegedly supplying weapons and ammunition to organised crime groups has been arrested in Orihuela.

The suspect is accused of providing firearms for violent attacks and score-settling operations carried out by criminal networks in Sweden. Investigators also allege that the organisations involved recruit young people, including minors, to act as contract killers.

Spain’s National Police made the arrest last Thursday following close cooperation with Swedish police.

The operation was carried out under a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Swedish Public Prosecutor’s Office. Spanish officers also executed a European Investigation Order connected to the case.

The suspect, who is believed to have lived in Spain for several years, was located after an investigation and detained in Orihuela.

Officers subsequently searched his home, where several electronic devices were seized. Their contents will now be examined for evidence that could assist the Swedish investigation.

Alleged supplier to criminal gangs

According to police, the man is wanted in Sweden over suspected arms trafficking offences linked to organised crime.

Investigators believe he acted as a supplier of weapons and ammunition to groups involved in shootings, violent attacks and revenge killings.

The criminal organisations under investigation are alleged to recruit people to carry out attacks on their behalf, sometimes targeting minors through social media.

Payments for the assignments are reportedly made using cryptocurrencies in an attempt to make the transactions more difficult to trace and protect the identities of those behind the crimes.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the GRECO Levante organised crime unit of the General Commissariat of Judicial Police, working alongside the General Commissariat of Information.

Police said the operation formed part of the wider fight against so-called new threats to internal security, including transnational criminal organisations capable of infiltrating social, economic, political and technological structures.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought before the Court of First Instance in Orihuela.

He has since been placed at the disposal of Spain’s National Court, which will oversee proceedings relating to his possible extradition to Sweden.