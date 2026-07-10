Police Seize Eight Kalashnikov Rifles After High-Speed Motorway Chase from Elche to Murcia





National Police have arrested four men after a dramatic high-speed chase that began on the A-7 motorway near Elche and ended in Murcia with the discovery of eight Kalashnikov AK-47 automatic rifles hidden inside a vehicle.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 43, were detained in Alicante and San Vicente del Raspeig as part of an operation targeting the alleged transport of weapons of war. They are being investigated for suspected offences including possession of military-grade weapons, membership of a criminal group, dangerous driving, assault on police officers and causing damage.

The incident began when officers from the Organised Crime Group of the Judicial Police in Alicante spotted a suspicious vehicle travelling between Alicante and Elche while carrying out what police described as “very dangerous” manoeuvres.

Officers began following the car discreetly, but the driver detected the police presence and fled at speed, reaching more than 150 kilometres per hour. Additional patrols were deployed along the route in an attempt to protect other motorists and bring the vehicle to a stop.

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly rammed several police vehicles in an effort to escape. Investigators say one police car was forced off the road, causing significant damage and placing officers’ lives at serious risk.

The chase continued into the Region of Murcia, where the suspect again tried to ram police before losing control of the vehicle, leaving the road and crashing into farmland. The driver then abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Although officers were unable to detain him immediately, a search of the vehicle uncovered eight AK-47 rifles and their corresponding magazines. Police sources say weapons of this type are commonly associated with organised crime and can be used in serious offences, including drug trafficking and homicide.

Further enquiries led officers to identify and arrest four men with previous records for serious crimes. The arrests took place in several areas of Alicante, including El Pla and Los Ángeles, as well as in San Vicente del Raspeig.

After police proceedings were completed, the detainees were handed over to the duty courts in Alicante.