Orihuela Faces Backlash Over Dangerous Defects in all but 6 of its 35 Public Lifts





Only six of Orihuela’s 35 municipal lifts have passed a recent inspection without any defects, according to documentation linked to a new council tender aimed at bringing the devices up to legal and safety standards.

The City Council has acknowledged that 22 lifts could be taken out of service following inspections carried out between June and September 2025. Those inspections gave the authority six months to correct the faults detected, a deadline that has now expired.

The problem became public in March, when the official presentation of Orihuela’s Holy Week book at La Lonja was marred by the closure of the lift giving access to the auditorium. The lift had reportedly been sealed off since February, leaving people with reduced mobility and wheelchair users unable to enter the venue. Many attendees complained that they had not been warned in advance.

That incident now appears to have been only the most visible sign of a much wider problem affecting municipal buildings and even beach access points.

Orihuela Council has now put out to tender a contract worth €88,810, with a six-month execution period, to repair and upgrade the affected lifts. The work is separate from the maintenance contract awarded in 2023 and is intended to correct faults, many of them classified as serious, identified during the regulatory inspections.

Council documents state that urgent action is required because many of the faults involve safety elements required under current regulations, both for lift users and maintenance workers. The same documentation warns that, if the deficiencies are not corrected before a second inspection, some or all of the affected lifts may be removed from service.

The six lifts given a satisfactory result with no defects are located at the Museum of the City Walls, the Museum of the Reconquista, the Miguel Hernández Birthplace, the former courthouse, La Aparecida Civic Centre and the San Bartolomé Multipurpose Centre. Of these, the final three require no action, while the first three need only minor works.

Six other lifts are already out of service and will require separate studies before they can be reactivated. These include the lift at the Miraver building serving Barranco Rubio beach, the Teatro Circo, the Local Police station on Calle Miguel Hernández, the Palmeral Interpretation Centre, the La Zenia Emergency Centre and the Punta Prima beach lift.

The Punta Prima case is particularly striking. Opened in 2010 to improve beach accessibility, it has suffered repeated breakdowns and has often been out of service during the summer season. It has been closed since July last year after flooding damaged the lift pit.

A further 19 municipal lifts received unfavourable reports due to serious defects, including those at town hall buildings, La Lonja, civic centres, schools and other public facilities.