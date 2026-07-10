Tabarca: The Essential Summer Escape on the Alicante Coast





Just off the coast of Santa Pola, the island of Tabarca remains one of Alicante province’s most rewarding summer day trips: a compact Mediterranean escape where turquoise waters, fortified streets, seafood restaurants and a slower island rhythm come together in one unforgettable visit.

Small enough to explore in a day, yet atmospheric enough to make visitors wish they had stayed longer, Tabarca offers a rare sense of disconnection within easy reach of the Costa Blanca. Its appeal begins before arrival, with the boat crossing itself forming part of the experience: the mainland slips away, the sea deepens in colour, and the island gradually appears as a low, sunlit silhouette on the horizon.

The main draw is the sea. Tabarca’s surrounding waters are protected as a marine reserve, making the island especially popular for swimming, snorkelling and boat trips. Its coves and rocky bathing spots reveal the kind of clear Mediterranean water that has made Tabarca a summer classic. Visitors often arrive with a simple plan: swim, walk, eat well and let the day unfold without hurry.

But Tabarca is far more than a beach stop. Its historic centre has a distinctive character, with low whitewashed houses, quiet lanes, defensive walls, old gateways and open corners where the sea suddenly fills the view. A slow walk through the village is one of the best ways to enjoy the island: passing through its streets, pausing at viewpoints, wandering towards the church or the port, and allowing the maritime atmosphere to do the rest.

Food is another essential part of the visit. The island’s signature dish is caldero tabarquino, a traditional fish stew closely linked to its seafaring identity. In summer, booking a restaurant table in advance is strongly recommended, especially at weekends and during peak holiday periods.

Getting to Tabarca is straightforward. The most frequent route is from Santa Pola, where ferries and water taxis usually make the crossing in around 15 to 25 minutes. Boats also operate from Alicante, with a longer crossing of around one hour from the city port, while seasonal excursions are available from Torrevieja and, in some cases, organised day trips from other Costa Blanca resorts. Travellers should always check timetables before setting off, as schedules vary by season, sea conditions and operator.

For a full day out, visitors should bring swimwear, water shoes, sun protection, a towel and drinking water. There is little need for a strict itinerary. Tabarca is best enjoyed slowly: a morning swim, a walk through the old town, lunch by the sea, another dip in the afternoon and a final look back from the boat as the island fades into the blue.