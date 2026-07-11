€21 Million from Orihuela Costa Land Sales —But Will it Really be Spent on the Coast?





Seven companies have submitted bids for three municipally owned plots in Orihuela Costa, giving the City Council renewed confidence that the auction will raise at least €21.6 million.

The level of interest is considered encouraging, particularly after warnings from within the property sector that the high starting prices could deter developers. Greater competition may also push the final sale value above the minimum asking price.

The three plots cover more than 30,000 square metres and could accommodate a total of 255 homes.

The smallest is the R4 plot in PAU-20 La Ciñuelica, close to the Torrevieja municipal boundary. Measuring 7,253 square metres, it has a starting price of €4.15 million and capacity for 66 homes.

The R-11 plot in La Cuerda covers 15,861 square metres and is valued at €6.13 million. It could accommodate 89 homes.

The largest and most valuable site is the AUR-38 plot in PAU-21 Peña del Águila. Located near a golf course, the 14,982-square-metre parcel has a starting price of €11.33 million and is intended for 100 high-end homes.

Together, the plots have a minimum auction value of €21,617,611. As the properties will be sold through an ascending auction, the council believes the final income could be higher.

Previous attempts to raise major sums through municipal land sales have been far less successful. In 2020, the council expected to collect more than €21 million from three coastal plots but ultimately received just €683,650.

Only one site was sold after its starting price was almost halved, while the remaining two attracted no bids.

Critics argue that Orihuela Costa has numerous municipally owned plots, despite which none have been allocated for a permanent coastal eco-park, while these three sites are now being sold for the construction of more than 250 homes.

Although the auction could raise over €21 million, residents are unlikely to see any benefit in everyday services such as road repairs, rubbish collection, street lighting, green-space maintenance, beach improvements or long-awaited projects including the Cultural Centre and AP-7 footbridge.

The proceeds will be classified as Municipal Land Assets and can only be spent on legally approved purposes, including social housing, water infrastructure and projects of social interest. The mayor has also mentioned the second health centre and other coastal facilities, but there is no guarantee that this money will remain in Orihuela Costa.

Concerns are heightened by the council’s record on investment. Of nearly €13 million allocated to the coast in the 2024 budget, only around €2 million has reportedly been spent.

With the current term ending in May 2027, it is considered highly unlikely that new projects could be designed, tendered, awarded and completed in time, so when the next administration assumes power following the elections in 10 months’ time there is absolutely nothing to stop them investing the auction proceeds absolutely anywhere in the municipality.

Heritage Councillor Matías Ruiz said the council was taking advantage of favourable conditions in the property market to maximise the value of municipal assets and transform publicly owned land into services and infrastructure for residents.

The plots will be awarded through an open procedure to the highest bidders. Participating companies were required to provide a deposit equivalent to two per cent of the bid value, excluding VAT.

So, although the council says the money will be used to strengthen the coast, residents will now be watching closely to see whether this latest sell-off delivers the services Orihuela Costa has long been promised — or simply adds further pressure to an already overburdened coastline.

SEE ALSO: Orihuela Council pushes ahead with Orihuela Costa Land Sell-Off