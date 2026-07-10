Torrevieja Awarded Family Tourism Seal as Leading Mediterranean Destination for Leisure and Nature





Torrevieja has been awarded the Family Tourism Seal, a certification granted by the Spanish Federation of Large Families (FEFN), recognising the city as a destination with services, activities and facilities adapted to the needs of families.

The distinction was presented on Thursday morning to Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón by Eduardo Hervás, president of the Federation of Large Families of the Valencian Community and a member of the board of the national federation. The award further strengthens Torrevieja’s position as one of the Mediterranean’s leading family-friendly destinations.

The Family Tourism Seal highlights destinations that offer attractive, safe and practical options for families travelling with children. In Torrevieja’s case, the award reflects the city’s strong mix of natural attractions, beaches, outdoor leisure and family-oriented services.

Among its main attractions is the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park, home to the famous Pink Lagoon and birdwatching routes. The city also boasts a wide variety of beaches and coves suitable for families, including La Mata beach, Cabo Cervera cove, Los Locos beach, El Cura beach, Los Náufragos beach and Cala Piteras.

Other popular attractions include the Parque de las Naciones, with its lake, green spaces and children’s play areas, and Parque de La Siesta, which is especially popular with younger visitors. Torrevieja also offers the S-61 Delfín floating submarine museum, said to be unique in Spain, as well as its promenades, the Vista Alegre promenade, the port area and the iconic Bella Lola sculpture.

The city’s appeal to families is further enhanced by a broad choice of parks, water sports, water parks, street markets and a full cultural and leisure programme throughout the year. Torrevieja has also introduced practical tools for younger visitors, including a Children’s Guide designed to help families explore the city in an entertaining and accessible way.

With Torrevieja joining the list, the Valencian Community continues to strengthen its commitment to family tourism. Other destinations and tourism businesses in the region already holding the seal include Valencia, Peñíscola, Alcalà de Xivert-Alcossebre, and various family-friendly hotels and accommodation providers, including the Hotel Playas de Torrevieja.

The Family Tourism Seal was created in 2013 by the FEFN to identify destinations, accommodation providers and tourism-related businesses that meet the needs of families. It also serves as a guide for parents planning holidays and leisure breaks. Around 200 destinations, accommodation providers and activities across Spain are currently recognised under the scheme.