San Javier Civil Service Promotion Exam Cancelled After Results Go Missing





San Javier Town Hall has been forced to cancel and repeat an internal promotion exam after the envelopes containing candidates’ identities and numerical codes went missing.

The test, held on 26 June 2026, formed part of a selection process to fill nine administrative posts through internal promotion. Sixteen administrative assistants had sat the exam, hoping to move from category C2 to C1, a promotion that would bring improved pay and working conditions.

However, without the sealed envelopes linking each candidate’s numerical code to their identity, the examining board said it could no longer guarantee the integrity of the process. As a result, the exam has been declared invalid and will now be repeated on 21 July at the municipal library, the same venue used for the original test.

Councillor for Personnel Héctor Verdú said he understood the concern among both applicants and members of the selection panel, describing the loss as a serious matter. However, he insisted he retained “full confidence” in those responsible and did not believe there had been any ulterior motive.

The council explored possible ways to validate the original exam, including asking candidates to provide their own codes and sign declarations of responsibility, but no unanimous agreement was reached.

An intensive search was carried out, including checks of files, drawers and security camera footage, but the missing envelopes have not been found.

Those affected may lodge an appeal with the Mayor’s office within one month. Verdú described the incident as a setback in what he called the largest internal promotion process undertaken by the council in 30 years.