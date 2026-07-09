Torrevieja Receives €206,000 in EU Funds to Extend City Cycle Lane Network





Torrevieja City Council has received €206,000 in European funding to expand the city’s cycle lane network with a new 3.7-kilometre route linking key areas including the Sports City, Avenida de La Mancha and Calle Gabriela Mistral.

The grant has been awarded by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness, IVACE, and is financed through the European Regional Development Fund, FEDER. The funding, which excludes VAT, will support the creation of new cycling infrastructure designed to improve mobility, reduce traffic and encourage residents to use bicycles and scooters instead of private vehicles.

The planned route will run from Avenida Delfina Viudes, starting at the Ricardo Lafuente Aguado roundabout, towards the intersection with Avenida Monge y Bielsa in the area of the Sports City. It will then continue along Avenida de La Mancha and Calle Gabriela Mistral, reaching the area near Ciudad del Mar public school.

The project has been managed through the council’s European Funds Unit and forms part of a wider strategy to improve connectivity across Torrevieja. The council says the aim is to create new cycle routes, upgrade existing infrastructure and provide dedicated parking areas across the municipality, with particular attention to locations that generate high numbers of daily journeys.

The first section, along Avenida Delfina Viudes, will cover 1,450 metres and will include a two-way cycle lane on the existing pavement. Works will include accessible ramps and lowered kerbs at crossings, specific road markings and signs, possible adaptations to street furniture and the installation of a system to count scooter users.

A second 620-metre section will see a segregated two-way cycle lane created on the road itself, with recycled rubber separators to improve cyclist safety. This route will continue to Avenida Cortes Valencianas, where a marked cycle crossing will be installed and safety reinforced with electronic signage.

On Avenida de La Mancha, a further 1,250 metres of cycle lane will be created, with one-way lanes on each side of the road. Traffic lanes will be slightly narrowed to maintain safety distances and help reduce vehicle speeds.

The final 380-metre stretch along Avenida Gabriela Mistral will improve access to the Ciudad del Mar school area, with possible upgrades to pedestrian crossings, traffic calming measures and signs giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

The council says the project will allow users of the Sports City and Ciudad del Mar school to reach the facilities without using a car. It estimates annual energy savings of 50.88 tonnes of oil equivalent and a reduction of 183,894 kilos of CO₂ emissions from fossil-fuel vehicles.