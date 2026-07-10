The Speed Where Open Windows Can Cost More Than Air Conditioning





Drivers trying to keep cool while saving fuel may want to remember one simple figure: 70km/h.

Opening the windows can feel like the cheaper option when a car is hot, especially for those reluctant to use air conditioning because of the extra fuel it can consume. But once a vehicle is travelling at more than around 70km/h, open windows can create enough aerodynamic drag to make the car work harder — potentially using more fuel than the air conditioning system itself.

That is the advice from Tom Preston, managing director of Hippo Leasing, who says drivers should also avoid switching the air conditioning on immediately after getting into a car that has been sitting in the sun.

Instead, he recommends opening the windows for a minute before setting off, allowing the trapped hot air to escape. Once on the move, drivers can direct the air vents towards the footwells, helping cooler air push the warmer air upwards and out of the cabin.

After the interior has cooled, the windows should be closed and the air recirculation setting switched on. This helps the system reuse already cooled air, making it easier and more efficient for the air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature.

There are also a few useful safety and maintenance points to bear in mind.

In a hot country such as Spain, a good target for your car’s air conditioning is usually around 22°C to 24°C.

For comfort and efficiency, 23°C or 24°C is probably the sweet spot. It keeps the cabin cool without forcing the A/C to work flat out, which can increase fuel use. Setting it very low, such as 16°C or 18°C, usually does not cool the car much faster; it just makes the system work harder for longer.

Recirculation mode should not be left on for too long — around 30 minutes is a sensible limit — because carbon dioxide can build up inside the cabin and may make the driver feel drowsy. It is also best avoided in wet weather, as it can cause windows to mist up more quickly. However, it can be useful in heavy traffic, where it helps reduce the amount of exhaust fumes entering the car.

In extreme heat, drivers may also want to switch off Eco mode or stop-start systems, as both can reduce the effectiveness of air conditioning.

Air conditioning should not be ignored in winter either. Running the system occasionally during colder months can help prevent mould and bacteria building up inside the vents.

Finally, motorists are advised to have their air conditioning regassed every couple of years to keep it working properly and maintain cooling performance.