Ryanair Forecasts 625,000 Passengers Through Corvera Airport This Year





Ryanair is set for another strong year at the Murcia International Airport, with the airline forecasting more than 625,000 passengers through Corvera in 2026.

The figure represents an expected 12% increase on the previous year and reinforces Ryanair’s position as the airport’s leading carrier. This summer, the low-cost airline is operating eight routes linking Murcia with destinations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with additional flights being added on several key services, including Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow and Manchester.

The airline says the growth reflects continuing demand from British and Irish travellers, as well as its commitment to improving connectivity for residents and supporting the regional tourism economy.

The announcement coincided with a landmark moment for Corvera Airport, which has now welcomed its three millionth Ryanair passenger since opening in 2019. The milestone passenger arrived on a flight from London Luton and was greeted as part of a special celebration at the airport.

Alejandra Ruiz, Ryanair’s spokesperson in Spain, welcomed the achievement, saying the airline was pleased to mark such an important moment for both the company and the Region of Murcia.

Juan Francisco Martínez, director of the Murcia Region Tourism Institute, also highlighted Ryanair’s importance to the area, describing the airline as a strategic partner in the development of the airport and in attracting visitors to the region.

Ryanair’s connection with Murcia dates back to 2003, when it began operating flights into the former San Javier airport. Since then, the airline has carried around 13 million passengers to and from the Region of Murcia.