Torrevieja Launches New Tourism Website as Digital Tool for Promotion, Information and Marketing





Torrevieja has presented its new official tourism website, turismodetorrevieja.com, as a key part of the city’s digital transformation strategy and a central platform for promoting the destination.

The new Tourism Torrevieja website is designed to become the main hub for the city’s digital communication and tourism promotion, offering visitors a more visual, accessible and intuitive experience. The portal has been created to respond to modern digital habits and to meet the needs of different types of visitors.

The website was developed by COTESA, a company specialising in technological solutions, which has designed and implemented a modern, functional platform aligned with current standards of usability and accessibility. The result is a website intended to inspire, inform and help visitors plan their trip, both before they arrive and during their stay in Torrevieja.

The project forms part of the Tourism Sustainability Plan for Destinations and is financed by the European Union through Next Generation EU funds. The initiative reinforces Torrevieja’s commitment to a more sustainable, innovative and competitive tourism model.

The new platform brings together, in a structured way, all the key information about the destination, including experiences, events, natural and cultural attractions, leisure options, gastronomy and activities for different audiences. It also allows faster and clearer navigation, improving access to content and strengthening the connection with the destination’s other digital channels.

One of the main objectives of the redesign is to strengthen Torrevieja’s image as a diverse, dynamic and up-to-date destination, capable of promoting its appeal beyond traditional sun-and-beach tourism. The new website is intended to act as a digital meeting point between visitors and the local area, combining tourism promotion with technological innovation.

The platform also includes features designed to improve the visibility of local businesses linked to tourism. Users will be able to easily consult accommodation, services and tourism experiences, while the website also helps promote Torrevieja’s local offer.

For this reason, the Department of Tourism is calling on companies, professionals and organisations in Torrevieja’s tourism sector to join the platform by including their information and resources. Hotels, restaurants and active tourism companies interested in appearing on the website, or updating their existing details, can contact the Tourism technical team by email at turismo@torrevieja.eu.

With this new tool, Torrevieja is taking an important step in modernising its tourism communication, improving the user experience and strengthening its position as a competitive, connected destination ready to meet the challenges of tourism now and in the future.